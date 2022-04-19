Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning move for Manchester United star; Eden Hazard wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 18 April 2022

Real Madrid scripted a blistering comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards rallied from 0-2 down to win 3-2, thanks to goals from Rodrygo Goes and Nacho and an injury-time winner from the in-form Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a move for a Manchester United star this summer. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard wants to stay at the Santiago Beranbeu, his brother has revealed.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th April 2022:

Real Madrid planning move for Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has struggled with injuries this season.

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Edinson Cavani, according to Sport Witness via Fichajes. The Uruguayan is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after failing to build on his glorious debut season. The 35-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged campaign so far but won't be short of options if he departs Old Trafford this summer.

Los Blancos are among the clubs hoping to secure the signature of Cavani Ancelotti wants a viable backup for Benzema and has his eyes on the Uruguayan. The 35-year-old is willing to accept a bench role at the Santiago Bernabeu, having scored just twice all season.

Eden Hazard wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu, says brother Kylian

Eden Hazard (left) wants to come good at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian has said that the former Chelsea star has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid. The 31-year-old has cut a sorry figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Stamford Bridge in 2019. The Belgian has struggled with fitness issues, while enduring a prolonged lack of form.

Hazard is expected to cut ties with Los Blancos this summer after growing frustrated over a lack of opportunities. However, Kylian has revealed that the 31-year-old wants to prove his worth to the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian Hazard: “Hazard is not going to let go of Real Madrid until he has proven that he is the strongest out there. He has proven in every club where he has gone, and for me, he doesn’t want to leave.” Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian Hazard: “Hazard is not going to let go of Real Madrid until he has proven that he is the strongest out there. He has proven in every club where he has gone, and for me, he doesn’t want to leave.”

Speaking to RTL, as relayed by Marca, Kylian said that Hazard would only leave if president Florentino Perez asked him to.

"(Eden Hazard) will not leave Real Madrid until he has shown that he is stronger there. He has shown it at all the clubs he has played for and, in my opinion, he doesn't want to leave. I don't believe that he will leave,” said Kylian.

He continued:

“If the president (Florentino Perez) wants him to leave, if he knows that it is no longer possible to play, then I don't think that he will stay. But I can assure you one thing. He will do everything possible to show that he is Real Madrid's best player."

Hazard has scored just once in 22 games across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Los Blancos’ fight against Sevilla

Carlo Ancelotti hailed his team for their second-half performance against Sevilla on Sunday. The La Liga giants went two goals behind in the first half but clawed back into the game after the break.

Speaking after the win, Ancelotti said that he is very proud of his team. He said:

“The first half was my fault, and the second half comeback was down to the quality of the players. We weren’t well positioned in the first half. We weren’t compact, and they also opened us up with switches of play. We also weren’t doing things right with the ball. So, we changed two or three things. We seemed tired in the first half but were then intense in the second half. That’s hard to understand, just like I can’t understand the Diego Carlos handball or the Vinícius handball."

He continued:

"Sometimes there are things that are hard to understand. Honestly, it’s hard to understand our second-half performance, with the intensity, quality, focus and attitude we had. I’m not surprised because this team no longer surprises me, but I am very proud of that second half, and I’m grateful to the players."

Los Blancos are on the cusp of their second league title in three years. Three more wins will do the job for Los Blancos unless Barcelona do not drop points in their next three outings.

Edited by Bhargav