Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning new deal for Vinicius Junior; Lucas Vazquez eager to leave, and more - 21 February 2022

Real Madrid have opened up a six-point lead atop the La Liga table after 25 games. Los Blancos secured a 3-0 win over Alaves on Saturday to stay firmly in control of the title race.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are planning a new deal for Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, Lucas Vazquez is eager to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st February 2022:

Real Madrid planning new deal for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is set to be handed a new deal.

Real Madrid are planning to hand Vinicius Junior a new deal, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian has been in outstanding form this season. So Los Blancos are planning to reward him for his services with improved wages.

Vinicius Junior moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Flamengo in 2018. The 21-year-old took some time to settle down, but his prowess was evident from day one. The Brazilian has picked up pace this season, and has been one of manager Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted players.

Vinicius has registered 16 goals and picked up ten assists in 31 appearances across competitions this campaign. His rise has helped the club deal with the poor form of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

The 21-year-old's exploits have also earned him admirers from clubs around Europe. There is a rising interest in his services, but Vinicius wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Potential new deal will be until June 2027. To be discussed soon. Real Madrid will offer Vinícius Júnior a new contract in the coming months, as expected. Everyone in the club approves a long-term contract for the Brazilian star, including Florentino Perez.Potential new deal will be until June 2027. To be discussed soon. Real Madrid will offer Vinícius Júnior a new contract in the coming months, as expected. Everyone in the club approves a long-term contract for the Brazilian star, including Florentino Perez. ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadric Potential new deal will be until June 2027. To be discussed soon. https://t.co/tFy6GuXg7j

Despite his brilliant exploits on the field, the player is still under the initial contract he signed as a 16-year-old. That means Vinicius is one of the lowest earners at the club. Real Madrid are aware that his salary doesn't reflect his importance to the club, and are planning to make amends soon.

The La Liga giants are also happy with the player's attitude, with Vinicius going about his business without a fuss. The club hierarchy have agreed that the 21-year-old deserves a new deal with a significant raise.

Los Blancos are planning to hand him a long-term contract, which is likely to keep the Brazilian at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2027.

Lucas Vazquez eager to leave

Lucas Vazquez is yearning for regular football.

Lucas Vazquez is eager to depart the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Sports Mole via El Nacional.

The Spaniard signed a new contract last year, but has struggled to feature under Ancelotti this season. The 30-year-old has managed just one assist in 18 La Liga games this season, and is behind Dani Carvajal in the pecking order.

Vazquez is desperate for first-team football to seal a berth in the national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The versatile 30-year-old has appeared 267 times for Real Madrid, scoring 27 goals and setting up 54 more. That includes only one goal in 27 games across competitions this season.

Ancelotti finds him surplus to requirements, especially with the impending arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. So Los Blancos are willing to cash in on the Spaniard amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos monitoring Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco

Fernando Pacheco could return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alaves' Fernando Pacheco, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, but failed to break into the first team. He has, however, evolved into one of the finest goalkeepers in the league since joining Alaves in 2015.

Pacheco has kept an impressive 74 clean sheets in nearly 250 appearances across competitions for the club. That has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are planning to bring him back to his alma mater this year.

The La Liga giants are looking for a replacement for Andriy Lunin, who could leave the club in the summer. Pacheco has popped up on their radar, and scouts monitored him during Madrid's game against Alaves last weekend. However, any move for Pacheco would depend on the future of Lunin.

