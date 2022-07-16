Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to offload Eden Hazard; club not looking to re-sign Sergio Reguilon, and more - July 15, 2022

Real Madrid have added Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni to their roster this summer. The La Liga giants are working to improve their already impressive squad ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to offload Eden Hazard this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are not interested in bringing Sergio Reguilon back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 15, 2022:

Real Madrid planning to offload Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to offload Eden Hazard this summer, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Belgian has struggled for form and fitness since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in 2019. The 31-year-old is a shadow of the player who dominated the headlines at Stamford Bridge and has dropped down the pecking order under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos have run out of patience with Hazard now, with Ancelotti already sanctioning his departure. The La Liga giants will listen to offers for the 31-year-old, who has registered six goals and ten assists from 66 games for the club.

Los Blancos not looking to re-sign Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon is likely to move this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in re-signing Sergio Reguilon this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish full-back left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2020 to join Tottenham Hotspur. However, the 25-year-old has failed to strike a chord with the Premier League side so far and will be allowed to leave this summer. Sevilla are interested in his signature, but Los Blancos also have a buy-back clause for the player.

However, the club will not exercise that option and are willing to let Reguilon join Sevilla. Ancelotti is well stocked in the left-back area, with David Alaba and Ferland Mendy both established in the position. Even if the Frenchman leaves, Ancelotti is expected to target Fran Garcia instead of Reguilon.

Carlo Ancelotti says club won’t sign any more players this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Real Madrid have wrapped up their transfer activities for the summer. The La Liga giants have signed Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger so far and continue to be linked with quite a few more names.

However, speaking recently, Ancelotti said that Los Blancos will not sign any more players this summer.

"I can't talk about signings, but I've already said that it's all over. We're not going to sign anyone. We're fine as we are,” said Ancelotti.

“I’m happy with Rüdiger, Tchouaméni and I’m sure Hazard will help us a lot”. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: “We’re not gonna complete any other signing. We’re happy with the current team, we’re strong”. #RealMadrid @aranchamobile“I’m happy with Rüdiger, Tchouaméni and I’m sure Hazard will help us a lot”. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: “We’re not gonna complete any other signing. We’re happy with the current team, we’re strong”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid @aranchamobile“I’m happy with Rüdiger, Tchouaméni and I’m sure Hazard will help us a lot”. https://t.co/DAJLw91ZLM

The Italian went on to give glowing reviews to the two new arrivals this summer.

“The signings bring great quality to the squad. They are, in their positions, the best we could find on the market. Rudiger is a great centre-back, and Tchouameni (is great) too. He is very young and has a lot of potential. He's already an international with France. We're taking advantage of this tour to help them adapt to the squad we have,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also spoke of a desire to use Eden Hazard as a false nine next season.

“We have a lot of options for that position. Benzema is first choice, but we have to understand that it will be a strange, different season, with the World Cup in between, and we have to look at different options. My idea is to try to see Eden in that position. Given the quality that Eden has and his qualities, it could be good for us to try him there. It's a similar case to (Marco) Asensio,” said Ancelotti.

