Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to offload French star in January, Gareth Bale set for lengthy spell on sidelines due to injury, and more - 14th September 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to face Inter Milan on Wednesday in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos won the coveted trophy during Carlo Ancelotti’s first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu but bowed out of the competition last season in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid are planning to offload a French defender in January. Gareth Bale is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 14 September 2021.

Real Madrid planning to offload Ferland Mendy in January

Real Madrid are planning to offload Ferland Mendy when the transfer window reopens in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman has registered 70 appearances for Los Blancos since joining them in 2019, scoring three goals and setting up four others. He was initially behind Marcelo in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, but soon sealed his place in the first team.

However, an injury picked up late last season jeopardized Mendy’s run in the starting eleven. The Frenchman has not featured for Real Madrid since sustaining a knock against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. In his absence, Los Blancos have unearthed a gem in Miguel Gutierrez, who looks set to give Mendy a run for his money.

🚨⚪⚫ Ferland #Mendy is not part of #Ancelotti's technical project and #RealMadrid think of putting the left-back on market already in the next transfer session. Many clubs are interested in the 🇫🇷, including #Juventus: #Blancos request is €50M. 🐓⚽ #Calciomercato #Transfers — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) September 12, 2021

The Frenchman’s place in the first eleven is far from secure, with club captain Marcelo also ahead of him as an option for the left-back position. David Alaba and Nacho can both slip into the role effortlessly as well.

As such, Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Mendy to raise funds for a busy summer in 2022. The Frenchman is currently valued at €50m and is attracting attention from the Premier League as well as Serie A.

Gareth Bale set for lengthy spell on sidelines due to injury

Gareth Bale is set to spend a long time on the sidelines

Gareth Bale is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a knock in training, Marca reports. Images showed the player with a bandage on his right thigh at the end of Saturday’s training and the Welshman subsequently missed Real Madrid’s game against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Test results have now revealed he has suffered a long-term injury to his right hamstring.

🚨🚨| Gareth Bale will be OUT with a hamstring injury for a very long time. @partidazocope #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 13, 2021

Los Blancos are on a tight schedule, with the team set to play six games in the space of three weeks next. Bale’s injury, as such, will add to Real Madrid’s woes.

Real Madrid interested in French prodigy

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Rayan Cherki, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos view the French starlet as a successor to Karim Benzema, even though he plays as an attacking midfielder. The 18-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Lyon in 2010 and is already a prominent part of the first team.

Last season, Cherki registered 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, catching the eye of Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been monitoring him for a while and are now ready to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

