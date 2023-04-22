Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning Rafael Leao move; Bayern Munich want Dani Ceballos, and more - April 22, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (April 22) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league after 29 games, two points ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Rafael Leao this summer. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are eyeing Dani Ceballos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 22, 2023:

Real Madrid planning Rafael Leao move

Rafael Leao is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking to take Rafael Leao to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Portuguese forward joined AC Milan from Lille in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength. The 23-year-old powered the Rossoneri to the league title last season but has failed to replicate that form this campaign.

However, Leao has 11 goals and 12 assists in 40 games across competitions this season, turning heads around Europe. Los Blancos are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the player who enters the final year of his contract this summer. The Serie A giants have failed to tie him down to a new deal and could be open to his departure at the end of the season.

However, Milan are likely to demand €100 million for the player's signature, which could be a deal breaker for the La Liga giants. Real Madrid already have Vinicius Junior operating in Leao's preferred position, so their pursuit of the Portuguese is raising eyebrows.

Bayern Munich want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos's future is up in the air.

Bayern Munich are interested in Dani Ceballos, according to AS. The Spanish midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid but hasn't penned a new deal yet. Los Blancos remain keen to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the 26-year-old also wants to continue his association with the club.

However, Ceballos is worried about the lack of game time with the La Liga giants. There's stiff competition for places at the club right now, and his situation could exacerbate if Real Madrid snap up Jude Bellingham this summer. Meanwhile, Toni Kroos is close to signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Luka Modric is also likely to follow suit.

As such, Ceballos could be tempted to look for greener pastures this summer. The Bavarians are following his situation with interest and are ready to offer him a fresh challenge.

Los Blancos have Jude Bellingham hurdle

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

According to AS, Los Blancos will only offer €100 million for the Englishman, but Borussia Dortmund will only let him go for €150 million. The La Liga giants are the frontrunners in the race for the 19-year-old, alongside Manchester City. However, the Cityzens are willing to match the Bundesliga side's asking price for Bellingham, which could pose a problem for Madrid.

Los Blancos are hoping their excellent relationship with Dortmund can help them win the battle for the English midfielder. However, City have also developed a cordial understanding with the German club following their recent purchase of Erling Haaland. As such, their desire to pay the big bucks for Bellingham could give a telling blow to Madrid's plans.

