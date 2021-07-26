Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning raid for French superstar; Eden Hazard has no intentions of leaving Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 26th July 2021

Real Madrid stumbled to a 1-2 defeat against Rangers on Sunday in their first pre-season game of the summer, providing a reality check for Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the new season.

Los Blancos took the lead through Rodrygo in the eighth minute, but the Scottish side drew level ten minutes after the break. Nacho received his marching orders in the 75th minute, and two minutes later, Rangers scored the winner to stun Madrid.

Rangers turned up in pre-season against Real Madrid 😤 pic.twitter.com/WiQ4t8BW7j — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2021

Real Madrid are looking to get back to their best in the upcoming campaign, so the Italian is planning to use the transfer window to strengthen his squad. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their attack during the summer and could also see a few departures before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th July 2021.

Los Blancos planning raid for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are hopeful of signing Kylian Mbappe in August, according to Whoscored via Deportes Cuatro.

The Frenchman has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is Los Blancos’ numero uno target this summer. Mbappe wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. So if PSG do not sanction his departure now, the Frenchman is ready to run down his current contract and leave for free next summer.

Real Madrid are currently accumulating funds to finance a deal for Mbappe and are close to selling Raphael Varane to Manchester United for €50 million. Los Blancos do not want to infuriate PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and Mbappe also wants to leave the club without a fuss.

The La Liga giants are hoping to sign the Frenchman for around €120-150 million, and PSG could use the funds to bring Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Parc des Princes.

Eden Hazard has no intentions of leaving Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has no intentions of returning to the Premier League, according to International Business Times.

Hazard has struggled for form since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos could cash in on him. The La Liga giants have reportedly offered the Belgian to Chelsea, who have turned down the opportunity for a reunion with Hazard.

However, Hazard does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and is willing to fight for his place at Real Madrid. The Belgian is working on his fitness and hopes to show his true form next season.

Isco wanted by Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus

Isco

Isco is attracting attention from Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus, according to Sempremilan via Fichajes.

The Spaniard is eager to part ways with Madrid before the start of the new season, and the Rossoneri see Isco as the ideal replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu.

Liverpool and Juventus are interested in Isco as well, as they look to add creativity to their squad. Everton are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old, who could be available for a cut-price deal this summer.

Los Blancos are ready to cash in on Isco who has struggled to impress recently.

