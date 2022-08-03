Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to sign new striker; club unsure about move for Chelsea forward, and more - August 2, 2022

Real Madrid will have the opportunity to add another piece of silverware to their cabinet when they face Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to start the season on the front foot with a win.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to sign a new striker this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are unsure about a move for a Chelsea forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 2, 2022:

Real Madrid planning to sign new striker

Karim Benzema (right) has been on fire of late.

Real Madrid are planning to bring in a new striker this summer, according to Marca. The La Liga giants have allowed Borja Mayoral to join Getafe, while Luka Jovic has left for Fiorentina. With Mariano Diaz’s future uncertain, Ancelotti’s squad could be without a proper backup for Karim Benzema ahead of the new season.

The Italian has previously said that he's unlikely to sign another player this summer. However, recent developments might force him to change his stance. Los Blancos are now willing to rope in a new number nine but are in no hurry to complete a move. The La Liga giants are even ready to wait till January, if required.

Los Blancos unsure about Timo Werner move

Timo Werner is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Real Madrid are unsure about a move for Timo Werner, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The German forward is available this summer, and the La Liga giants have been handed a chance to secure his services. The 26-year-old is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, and manager Thomas Tuchel could let his compatriot go despite Romelu Lukaku joining Inter Milan on loan.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid have doubts about Timo Werner, as they believe he will not be okay with being a backup for Benzema. @PacojoSER Real Madrid have doubts about Timo Werner, as they believe he will not be okay with being a backup for Benzema. @PacojoSER ❗️🇩🇪 https://t.co/vNsiYowf20

Werner is also desperate to leave Stamford Bridge to turn his career around. A loan move to the Santiago Bernabeu has been mooted in recent days, with Los Blancos in need of attacking reinforcements. Madrid are aware Werner would look for game time in a FIFA World Cup year, but he's unlikely to usurp Karim Benzema as the No. 1. So the La Liga giants are unsure about making a bid for the German.

Rodrygo Goes hoping to improve next season

Rodrygo Goes wants to continue his good form at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo Goes has expressed a desire to get better in the coming days. The Brazilian came into his own in the recently concluded season for Real Madrid, scoring nine times in 49 games across competitions. The 21-year-old is expected to push for a regular place in a star-studded attack next campaign.

Speaking recently to UEFA (as quoted by Managing Madrid), Rodrygo said that he wants to be better than he was last season.

“I’d like to score more goals every day, provide more assists and play more. I believe I’m improving and playing better every season. I think I played well in my first season. I couldn’t play much in the second year due to the serious injury I had, and I was better in the third season. In the coming season, I believe I’ll be even better than in previous seasons,” said Rodrygo.

He added:

”I don’t like to set goals. I don’t like to think about a number of goals or assists. I don’t like that. I just focus on being better than I was last season. My goals are to play better in the next game”.

Rodrygo also went on to speak highly of Luka Modric, whom he called father-like, and Carlo Ancelotti.

“Modric really helps me. Playing with him is much easier, given the quality he’s got. He’s like a father to me. Ancelotti wins; that’s what he does. He always wins, he’s incredible. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been, and it’s no different here. He’s done an amazing job with us since the day he joined,” said Rodrygo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far