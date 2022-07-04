Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plans for Karim Benzema revealed; club in 4-horse race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - July 4, 2022

Real Madrid are planning to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already added Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni to his roster this summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos’ plans for Karim Benzema have been revealed. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are in a four-horse race for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 4, 2022:

Real Madrid’s plans for Karim Benzema revealed

Karim Benzema was in the form of his life last season.

Real Madrid are planning to hand Karim Benzema a new contract next summer, according to Football Espana. The French striker has been in glorious form with the La Liga giants recently and is the favourite for the Ballon d’Or award this year. Benzema ended last season with 44 goals from 46 games across competitions, helping Ancelotti's side secure a league and Champions League double.

However, the 35-year-old is in the twilight of his career, so Madrid are beginning to prepare for life after Benzema. Los Blancos have a policy of offering a one-year contract to players above the age of 30. That rule also applies to Benzema, with his current contract set to run out next summer. The La Liga giants have identified Erling Haaland as his successor.

Football News @Footbal_lNews



46 games

44 goals

🤝 15 assists

La Liga

Champions League

Supercopa de Espana

🏅 Pichichi Karim Benzema's 2021-22 season was one for the history books46 games44 goals🤝 15 assistsLa LigaChampions LeagueSupercopa de Espana🏅 Pichichi Karim Benzema's 2021-22 season was one for the history books 📖👕 46 games⚽️ 44 goals🤝 15 assists🏆 La Liga🏆 Champions League🏆 Supercopa de Espana🏅 Pichichi https://t.co/BNcsAtcf4e

The Norwegian secured a high-profile move to Manchester City this summer and is among the finest strikers in the world right now. He has signed a deal till 2025 with the Premier League giants, but his contract contains a release clause that would get activated in 2024. That is of interest to Real Madrid, who are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu in two years.

The La Liga giants believe Benzema can perform at the highest level for two more seasons and will offer him a new deal next year. That would help Los Blancos seamlessly transition from one world-class striker to another in 2024.

Los Blancos in four-horse race for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Real Madrid are in a four-horse race for Jude Bellingham, according to The Athletic via Football Espana.

The English midfielder is one of the hottest properties in European football at the moment. The 19-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years at Borussia Dortmund and is already a first-team regular. Los Blancos want him to eventually succeed Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 95 touches in opp. box

◉ 91 fouls won

◉ 65 passes into opp. box

◉ 55 take-ons completed

◉ 53 recoveries in def. ⅓

◉ 52 tackles made



The boy can do it all. @BellinghamJude Jude Bellingham was the only player during the 21/22 Bundesliga season to reach 40+ for each of the following:◉ 95 touches in opp. box◉ 91 fouls won◉ 65 passes into opp. box◉ 55 take-ons completed◉ 53 recoveries in def. ⅓◉ 52 tackles madeThe boy can do it all. @BellinghamJude Jude Bellingham was the only player during the 21/22 Bundesliga season to reach 40+ for each of the following:◉ 95 touches in opp. box◉ 91 fouls won◉ 65 passes into opp. box◉ 55 take-ons completed◉ 53 recoveries in def. ⅓◉ 52 tackles madeThe boy can do it all. 😤 https://t.co/Tr9Z0rY4m8

The La Liga giants are plotting to move for Bellingham next summer but could face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United for his services. The Englishman has ten goals and 18 assists from 89 games for BvB, who are likely to demand a premier fee for his signature.

AC Milan submit €25 million offer for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at AC Milan.

AC Milan have tabled a €25 million bid for Marco Asensio, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, who are looking to offload him this summer. The 26-year-old registered 12 goals from 42 appearances for the La Liga giants last season but now finds himself surplus to requirements.

Los Blancos have not offered to extend his stay at the club yet, prompting interest from the Rossoneri. The Serie A champions are looking to bolster their attack this summer and have already submitted their opening bid for Asensio. However, Los Blancos are holding out for €30 million.

