Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plotting pre-contract agreement with French Superstar, club eyeing free move for Paul Pogba, and more - 2nd September 2021

Real Madrid sprung a surprise on transfer deadline day by announcing the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga. Los Blancos missed out on their top target for the summer but Carlo Ancelotti will be confident that he has enough firepower in his arsenal to mount a title challenge.

Real Madrid are planning to sign a pre-agreement with a French superstar during the winter transfer window. Los Blancos also want to sign Paul Pogba for free in the summer of 2022.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 2 September 2021.

Real Madrid plotting pre-contract agreement with French Superstar

Paris Saint Germain refused to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid are planning to complete a pre-contract agreement with Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Mbappe. With the player entering the final 12 months of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish side attempted to test the Ligue 1 side’s resolve this summer.

Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hdn3zfcoaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

PSG held firm, however, despite Real Madrid's offers that invovled colossal amounts of money for the Frenchman. The La Liga giants were ultimately forced to end their pursuit of the player for the summer. However, Mbappe remains eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has turned down every contract renewal offer from the French side so far.

Los Blancos are confident the player will continue to stall contract talks. They want to beat the competition for the Frenchman’s signature by agreeing a pre-contract with him in January 2022.

Mbappe will be in the final six months of his PSG contract by the turn of the year and will be free to talk to potential suitors. And by negotiating terms with the Frenchman well in advance, Real Madrid plan to sign him for free next summer.

Los Blancos eyeing free move for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid want to bring Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer

Real Madrid are planning to sign Paul Pogba on a Bosman move next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman’s current contract with Manchester United expires next summer. Despite the Red Devils’ best efforts, he has not put pen to paper on a new contract yet.

Los Blancos are planning to take advantage of the situation and Pogba is also reportedly interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. With Luka Modric approaching the end of his career and Toni Kroos not getting any younger, the Frenchman represents a superb option for Real Madrid. His potential availability on a free transfer will also make him slightly easier to pursue.

Eden Hazard ready to repay Real Madrid’s trust

Eden Hazard has vowed to repay Real Madrid's faith

Eden Hazard has vowed to repay Real Madrid’s trust. In a recent interview with HLN, as relayed by Marca, the Belgian acknowledged his struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hazard expressed a desire to prove his worth to Los Blancos.

“Real Madrid spent a lot of money on me, I want to pay them back. I signed for five years, the first two haven't been good but I have three more to prove my worth. I hope it works, I hope to get up one morning and find myself in perfect condition for training, I'm waiting for the moment when I can prove my worth,” said Hazard.

Eden Hazard is ready to give back to Real Madrid 💪 pic.twitter.com/6cQmYV8dkg — Goal (@goal) September 1, 2021

