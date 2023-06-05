Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prepare €80 million offer for Harry Kane; club eyeing Benjamin Pavard and more - June 5, 2023

Real Madrid ended their season with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (June 4) in La Liga. Karim Benzema scored from the spot to secure a point for his team in his final game for the club.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are willing to offer €80 million for the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 5, 2023:

Real Madrid prepare €80 million offer for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready of offer €80 million to secure the services of Harry Kane, according to Cadena SER via AS.

The English striker is hot property ahead of the summer, with multiple clubs interested in his services. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 29-year-old for a while and have accelerated their plans following Karim Benzema decision to leave this summer.

The French forward has aged like fine wine with the La Liga giants and has been decisive for the club once again this season. He was previously expected to sign a one-year extension to his contract, which is due to expire this summer. However, Real Madrid have recently announced that the 35-year-old will part ways at the end of the season.

Benzema’s impending departure will open up a huge gap in attack, which the club want to address by roping in Kane. The English striker has consistently been one of the best marksman in Europe. His contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires at the end of next season, but the 29-year-old hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Los Blancos have sniffed an opportunity and are preparing to prise Kane away to Spain. They're likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United, who also want a new No. 9 this summer.

However, Spurs chief Daviel Levy’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League club could work to the Spanish side’s advantage. Real Madrid are preparing to offer Kane a three-year deal worth €11 million annually, which is the same amount he earns at Tottenham.

Los Blancos eyeing Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Pavard, according to AS. The French defender’s future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

The 27-year-old’s contract with the Bavarians expires in just over the year, but the player remains unsettled at the Allianz Arena. Pavard is particularly unimpressed by having to continuously operate in the right-back position.

Los Blancos are closely monitoring the situation and have now moved in to try to secure the player’s signature. Manager Carlo Ancelotti remains eager to upgrade his option at the back this summer, and Pavard has emerged as a target. Real Madrid have already established contact with the player’s camp to understand his desire.

However, the Frenchman is yet to make a decision on his future. The Bavarians want to keep hold of the player but will be forced to cash in on him if the 27-year-old continues to stall an extension.

Kai Havertz ready to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Kai Havertz (right) could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kai Havertz is willing to leave Chelsea this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The German forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge, but his stock remain high. Los Blancos are looking to add more teeth to their attack this year and have set their sights on Havertz.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal



Talks about a total package of around €50-60m + bonus payments as Chelsea has to sell players!



Havertz, strong connection with @SkySportDE News #Havertz : As revealed yesterday and now confirmed: Package will be cheaper!Talks about a total package of around €50-60m + bonus payments as Chelsea has to sell players!Havertz, strong connection with #CFC but he is open to leave towards #RealMadrid News #Havertz: As revealed yesterday and now confirmed: Package will be cheaper! ➡️ Talks about a total package of around €50-60m + bonus payments as Chelsea has to sell players!Havertz, strong connection with #CFC but he is open to leave towards #RealMadrid. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/rUpEs9kIKa

The La Liga giants have already initiated contact with the London side to chalk out a deal.

Real Madrid are willing to offer €50-60 million plus bonuses for the 23-year-old. The Blues have to offload players to comply to FFP norms and are willing to cash in on Havertz. The German forward is happy in London but is open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

