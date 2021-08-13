Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing €120m offer for Kylian Mbappe, Arsenal working on €50m bid for Norwegian star, and more - 13th August 2021

Real Madrid are ready for the new season, even though they are yet to make an addition to the squad since the arrival of David Alaba. The Austrian joined Los Blancos on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract with Bayern Munich. Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful of a few more incomings as he prepares to guide the La Liga giants back to the pinnacle of success.

Real Madrid are determined to bolster their attack this summer. Los Blancos are also expected to streamline their squad by offloading some of their current players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 13 August 2021.

Real Madrid preparing €120m offer for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing a €120m offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to AS via Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the French star, whose current deal expires in a year, but are yet to submit a formal bid. Paris Saint-Germain are adamant that the player will not be sold and are working to tie him down to a new deal. However, Mbappe longs for a move away from the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman’s desire to leave has been further bolstered since the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG. Mbappe is not ready to stay in the shadows of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and wants to complete his dream move to Real Madrid instead. There are reports that the Frenchman could issue an announcement regarding his future on Monday, with Los Blancos eagerly awaiting some good news.

🚨| JUST IN: Real Madrid will make a big effort to land Kylian Mbappe THIS summer. The offer will be around €120m. IF PSG says ‘NO’, Florentino Perez assumes that Mbappe will arrive for FREE next summer. @carrusel [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 12, 2021

Real Madrid believe the time is right to test the waters and are now ready to submit a gigantic offer for Mbappe. If the Ligue 1 giants reject their approach, Los Blancos are willing to wait until the summer of 2022, as they believe the Frenchman will stall contract negotiations and arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Arsenal readying €50m bid for Norwegian star

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are working on a €50m bid for Martin Odegaard, according to acclaimed journalist Rudy Galetti. The Real Madrid star was previously expected to play a part in Carlo Ancelotti’s team for the upcoming season. However, Odegaard is not totally convinced that he can break into the Italian’s plans and is already contemplating a move away from Los Blancos.

The Gunners remain interested in his services and are now willing to test Real Madrid’s resolve by submitting a €50m offer. Los Blancos might be open to letting him leave this summer.

Real Madrid star joins Mallorca on loan

Takefusa Kubo

Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo will join Real Mallorca on loan for the 2021/22 season, the La Liga giants have confirmed. The Japanese international recently helped his country finish fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and will now continue his development at Mallorca. With a host of players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, the move will allow him to get regular football.

Real Sociedad were also interested in securing his services on loan, but Kubo preferred to return to a familiar environment, as the Los Blancos star had a loan spell with Mallorca during the 2019/20 season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande