Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing €120m offer for Kylian Mbappe, club enter battle for €40m Senegalese prodigy, and more - 17th August 2021

Real Madrid have enjoyed a flying start to the new season but Carlo Ancelotti remains eager for reinforcements at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian aims to add a La Liga title to his kitty after having failed to win the trophy during his first stint with Los Blancos. The Spanish side are working to add more firepower to Ancelotti’s squad this summer.

Real Madrid remain focused on securing a world-class attacker this month. Los Blancos also have their eyes on the stars of the future, while preparing to keep their star players at the club.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 17 August 2021.

Real Madrid preparing €120m offer for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are working on a €120m opening offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their number one target of the summer, but have refrained from making their interest official so far. However, the La Liga giants believe things are in their favor at the moment and are finally ready to test Paris Saint-Germain's resolve.

The Ligue 1 club remain determined to keep hold of their star attacker. But Mbappe's current contract is set to expire next summer and he doesn't want to sign an extension.

The Frenchman is planning to communicate his desire to the PSG hierarchy and Real Madrid want to strike while the iron is hot. The Ligue 1 giants could now be forced to cash in on Mbappe amid interest from Los Blancos, with the prospect of losing him for free next summer looming large.

Real Madrid have long identified Mbappe as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are hoping that PSG will allow Mbappe to complete his dream move this summer. The Spanish giants are willing to raise their offer to €150m to secure his services.

Los Blancos enter battle for €40m Senegalese prodigy

Real Madrid have entered the battle for highly-rated Metz teenager Pape Sarr, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol. The 18-year-old is also wanted by Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. Sarr is a defensive midfielder who is also comfortable in a box-to-box role. His versatility has made him an enticing prospect for Los Blancos.

FC Metz president Bernard Serin flying into Stansted airport this morning for talks with three Premier League chairmen about Pape Mate Sarr. 18-year-old midfielder one of best young players in France. Valued at €40m. Linked with Man City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man United. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 16, 2021

Real Madrid want a midfielder this summer with the likes of Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and Isco expected to leave. The Senegalese has scored four times in 27 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since making his debut last season, and could be available for €40m.

Real Madrid star extends stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid, the La Liga giants have confirmed. The Belgian goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.

Courtois joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has been one of the most consistent performers for the club in recent times. The most recent extension will see him stay with Los Blancos until he is 34 years old.

