Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing final bid of €130m to €170m for Kylian Mbappe, club face competition from Barcelona for French midfielder, and more - 23rd August 2021

Real Madrid played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Levante on Sunday. Los Blancos had to rely on Vinicius Junior to come off the bench and score a brace to secure a hard-fought point.

Despite the fighting spirit shown by his team, Carlo Ancelotti will hardly be pleased with the result. The Italian, however, seems to have faith in his current squad.

Real Madrid are willing to make one final push for their number one target this summer. Los Blancos are interested in bolstering their midfield but could face competition from Barcelona for a French star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from August 23, 2021.

Real Madrid preparing final bid of €130m to €170m for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing a final offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready with their final offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. Los Blancos have been tracking the Frenchman all summer and are preparing a final attempt to price him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The La Liga giants have prioritized a move for Mbappe this summer, but have so far failed in their endeavors.

The Frenchman's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants ends in 12 months and despite PSG's best efforts, Mbappe has not put pen to paper on a new contract.

Real Madrid are hoping to take advantage of the standoff and secure a move for the player. Los Blancos have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, who is also eager to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, PSG have played spoilsport so far, forcing Real Madrid to consider alternative targets. Los Blancos, however, are ready for a final push to test the Ligue 1 side's resolve.

The La Liga giants will place an offer on the table, believed to be within €130 million to €170 million, to secure their man. If PSG refuse to relent, the Spanish giants will sign Mbappe for free next summer.

Los Blancos face competition from Barcelona for French midfielder

Tanguy Ndombele could ignite a bidding war between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Madrid could face competition from Barcelona for the signature of Tanguy Ndombele, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The French midfielder has played under four managers since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 but has struggled to cement a place in the first XI.

However, there’s no denying his qualities, with Los Blancos ready to battle the Catalans for the Frenchman.

Injuries to both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have revealed how light Real Madrid are in the middle. Los Blancos believe Ndombele can be a solution to their aging midfield.

Carlo Ancelotti happy with his current squad

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with the squad at his disposal

Carlo Ancelotti is satisfied with the current Real Madrid squad. Los Blancos are attempting to bring in a few players in the final days of the window.

Kylian Mbappe remains a target, but speaking at his press conference on Saturday, the Italian spoke highly of the players at his disposal.

"I don’t know and I don’t care what will happen in the next days [of the transfer market]. I have a great squad. This squad, as it is, can compete for everything," said Ancelotti.

