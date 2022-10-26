Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing 3-year offer for Marco Asensio; Toni Kroos to make decision on his future in January, and more - October 26, 2022

Real Madrid saw their unbeaten start to the season end at RB Leipzig on Tuesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes got on the scoresheet, but Carlo Ancelotti's team lost 3-2 to the Bundesliga side.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to offer Marco Asensio a three-year contract. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos will likely make a decision on his future in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 26, 2022:

Real Madrid preparing three-year offer for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are willing to offer a three-year deal to Marco Asensio, according to Cadena SER via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants. He has been heavily linked with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu next year. Asensio was a wanted man this summer but opted to stay in the Spanish capital.

The move has come back to haunt him, as he has struggled for game time this campaign. It was previously believed that the Spaniard was ready to leave in search of regular football.

However, he could end up extending his association with Los Blancos, who are willing to hand him a new deal with a pay hike. Asensio has registered two goals and one assist from 12 games across competitions this season.

Toni Kroos to make decision on his future in January

Toni Kroos' future is up in the air

Toni Kroos will make a decision on his future in January, according to journalist Mario Cortegana via Madrid Universal. The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but hasn't signed an extension yet. The La Liga giants are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Kroos is sceptical about extending his stay.

However, the 32-year-old is yet to come to a decision on his future and will make the call at the start of next year. Kroos remains an integral part of Ancelotti's plans and has been in inspired form this season. The German has appeared 380 times for Los Blancos since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has scored 25 goals.

Real Madrid are well stocked in the middle of the park but want Kroos to extend his association with the club.

Thibaut Courtois blasts teammates for poor performance

Thibaut Courtois is frustrated after Tuesday's defeat.

Thibaut Courtois has lambasted his team for lacking intensity against Leipzig. Real Madrid succumbed to their first defeat of the season against the Bundesliga side on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Courtois said that the La Liga giants were not their usual selves against Leipzig.

"Today we failed a lot of passes, controls, and it wasn’t a good game. Then they put the third one in, and they killed us in the final minutes. You notice that as a goalkeeper, that we were not in the game. You notice that in each duel ... many of us have not won them, due to lack of intensity, and we have to wake up," said Courtois.

Courtois admitted that his team were not precise enough on the pitch.

"I think a bad day can happen; we’ve played many games in a short time, but what can’t be missing is intensity, and there are people on the bench, if you can’t do more on the field ... you have to give 100%, and it’s a team that’s dangerous on the counter," said Courtois.

He continued:

“In the end they were in a lower block and with people fast against us. If we were more precise we could get into the game, but it didn’t happen, and we conceded an unnecessary goal; we didn’t defend well.”

Despite the defeat, Los Blancos remain atop Group F after five games.

Poll : 0 votes