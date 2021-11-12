Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing January move for Kylian Mbappe; club interested in Leicester City midfielder, and more - 12th November 2021

Real Madrid are expected to bolster their squad in January. Los Blancos were linked to quite a few players this summer. However, the La Liga giants only signed David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga before the summer transfer window closed.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are preparing a January offer for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Los Blancos also want to move for a Leicester City midfielder this winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 12th November 2021.

Real Madrid preparing January move for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Kylian Mbappe, and will move for him in January, according to journalist Alberto Pereiro.

Los Blancos failed in an attempt to prise the Frenchman away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The La Liga giants offered €200 million for the 22-year-old, but the Ligue 1 side refused to part ways with their prized asset.

Real Madrid remain interested in the Frenchman, whose current deal with PSG expires next summer. Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG are leaving no stone unturned in keeping Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but things look bleak for the Parisians at the moment. Los Blancos are now ready to test PSG's resolve in January.

Real Madrid are eager to bolster their attack next year. Karim Benzema is already on the wrong side of 30, so Los Blancos want to usher in a new era by bringing in Mbappe. The PSG striker is expected to ignite a bidding war for his services next summer, when he'll become available for free. The La Liga giants want to steal a march on their rivals by securing his services this winter.

Los Blancos interested in Wilfred Ndidi

Real Madrid want to take Wilfred Ndidi to the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Real Madrid want to take Wilfred Ndidi to the Santiago Bernabeu in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 24-year-old has become a vital cog in Leicester City's midfield since arriving in 2017. The Nigerian has appeared 187 times for The Foxes, scoring nine goals and setting up 11 others. Los Blancos have been monitoring him for a while as they look for alternatives to Casemiro.

The Brazilian has blown hot and cold this season, leaving Carlo Ancelotti unimpressed. Casemiro has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent times. Los Blancos want to replace him with Ndidi, but could face competition from Manchester United.

Leicester City are expected to demand €60 million for the Nigerian.

Sevilla monitoring Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz

Sevilla are looking to sign Mariano Diaz in January.

Sevilla are looking to sign Mariano Diaz in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The La Liga side has identified the Real Madrid outcast as a potential cover for Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan striker is out with an injury, and is expected to be unavailable for at least three months.

Sevilla want Mariano Diaz to take En-Nesyri's place. The 28-year-old Diaz has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and wants to part ways with Los Blancos. Sevilla plan to offer him an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

