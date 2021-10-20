Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing offer for French defender; club asked to pay €70 million for Premier League star, and more - 20th October 2021

Real Madrid gave a reminder of their pedigree against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. Los Blancos scored five goals without reply to bolster their chances of progression to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to competition debutants Sheriff on Matchday 2 after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win at Inter Milan. After their win against Donetsk, Madrid are level on points with surprise group leaders Sheriff, trailing only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are preparing an offer for a French defender who plays for Sevilla. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been asked to pay €70 million for a Manchester City star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 20th October 2021.

Real Madrid preparing offer for Jules Kounde

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Jules Kounde.

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Sevilla defender's future continues to hang in the balance, and he could be on the move next year. Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, but the move broke down in the eleventh hour. The Blues could resume their pursuit of the Frenchman next year, but they will have Los Blancos to contend with.

Real Madrid are planning to invest in their backline next year. With Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane departing the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, Los Blancos lost two pillars of their backline. Carlo Ancelotti remains eager to bring in defensive reinforcements, and has his eyes on Kounde. The La Liga giants are also monitoring Antonio Rudiger, but Kounde's versatility makes him a more enticing prospect than the German.

Madrid are intrigued by Kounde's ability to slot in effortlessly at right-back. Los Blancos are already enduring a mini-crisis in that position, so the Frenchman would be a welcome addition to Ancelotti's squad. Sevilla want €70 - 80 million for Kounde. However, the La Liga giants believe an offer of €30 - 40 million along with a player of Sevilla's choice could be enough to see Kounde's deal through.

Los Blancos asked to pay €70 million for Ferran Torres

Real Madrid have to pay €70 million to secure the services of Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid will have to pay €70 million to secure the services of Ferran Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Manchester City star, and have previously failed in multiple attempts to secure his services. However, the La Liga giants have retained their interest in the player, and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid believe Torres would be a fabulous replacement for Marco Asensio, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club. The interest from Los Blancos is justified due to the uncertain future of Gareth Bale and the lack of form of Eden Hazard. However, Manchester City want €70 million to part ways with their star.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid's midfield

Carlo Ancelotti has praised Real Madrid's midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Real Madrid's midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. The three men played pivotal roles as Los Blancos got the better of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by Marca, Ancelotti hailed the ambition of the three midfielders.

"The three of them won everything, and they still have that ambition and commitment. You can only applaud them. You can't say anything else," said Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Modrić, Casemiro and Kroos have won everything and they want to win more and more, they're still hungry. I can only appreciate and applause them." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Modrić, Casemiro and Kroos have won everything and they want to win more and more, they're still hungry. I can only appreciate and applause them."

