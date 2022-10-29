Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing offer for Palmeiras prodigy; Brazilian duo extend stay till 2028, and more - October 29, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Girona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 30). Carlo Ancelotti's men are atop the league after 11 games after their unbeaten start to the season ended at RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing an offer for a Palmeiras prodigy. Elsewhere, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes have extended their association with the Spanish giants till 2028.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 29, 2022:

Real Madrid preparing offer for Endrick

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Endrick, according to Marca via The Hard Tackle.

The 16-year-old is highly regarded in the European circuit, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) having already placed an offer for him. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the player for a while and are now preparing to go for the kill. Interestingly, Endrick won't be eligible to play in Europe before the 2024-25 season, but that has only heightened interest in his services.

The Brazilian has caught the eye with the Palmeiras youth team and recently earned his first-team debut. He has since added to the furore among his suitors by managing two goals and an assist in 106 minutes of action. The La Liga giants are convinced with his performances so far and are ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have already earmarked him as a potential successor to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman won the Ballon d’Or this year but is at the flag end of his career. Los Blancos are convinced Endrick can fill Benzema's shoes in the Spanish capital.

Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes extend stay till 2028

Eder Militao has been rock-solid at the back recently.

Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes have extended their association with Real Madrid, according to AS.

The two Brazilians are among the hottest young players in Europe at the moment. Militao has stepped up impressively since the departure of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos in the summer of 2021. Rodrygo, meanwhile, has come into his own since the backend of last season.

Both players have continued their stellar rise this campaign, generating attention from clubs around the continent. However, Los Blancos have already tied them down to new deals this summer.

Their previous contracts were set to run out in 2025, but the Brazilian duo have now committed themselves to the La Liga giants till 2028. Real Madrid are yet to make an official announcement about the pair, who received Spanish citizenship this week.

Federico Valverde says he always dreamt of scoring in El Clasico

Federico Valverde has become indispensable for Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde has said that he always dreamt of scoring in El Clasico. The Uruguayan midfielder has been in a superb nick of form for Real Madrid this season and remains one of manager Carlo Ancelotti's most important players. The 24-year-old was on the scoresheet against Barcelona in the 3-1 El Clasico win earlier this month.

Speaking to DirecTV, as cited by Marca, Valverde said that he always wanted to be a footballer.

"My dream was to be a footballer and enjoy it. I value every moment, and I'm taking advantage of all the opportunities coming my way, both in terms of family and in sports. I think about everything I went through, the good and the bad. It was a very hard road, and after having achieved many things, it is very nice to see what I am experiencing," said Valverde.

The Uruguayan recalled that he was nervous during his first day at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I was nervous and embarrassed. Sometimes I wondered if I was in the wrong place, I felt inferior to the rest of my teammates. I didn't know if I was good enough, but in the end, I started to believe it after winning so many things. I feel part of a team, and I've proved I'm up to the task," said Valverde.

Valverde added that Ancelotti has challenged him to score ten goals this season, a target he could achieve in the first half of the campaign.

"I dreamed of scoring a goal in El Clasico so many times. (Carlo) Ancelotti told me that if I didn't score 10 goals this season, he would retire; he challenged me, and it's nice to have that pressure," said Valverde.

The Uruguayan has found the back of the net seven times in 16 games across competitions. Only Vinicius Jr. (eight) has scored more for Madrid this season.

