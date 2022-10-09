Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prioritising move for Chelsea full-back; club receive boost in pursuit of Brazilian prodigy, and more - October 8, 2022

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday (October 8) in La Liga. Eder Militao’s early goal helped Carlo Ancelotti’s wards climb back to the top of the La Liga standings.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are prioritising a move for a Chelsea full-back. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have received a boost in their pursuit of a Brazilian prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 8, 2022:

Real Madrid prioritising Reece James move

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to step up their efforts to sign Reece James, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The English full-back is among the finest in his position in the continent and is among the first names in the XI under Graham Potter. Los Blancos are impressed by his steady rise at Stamford Bridge and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are looking to lay down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who has been a superb presence in the starting XI.

With the Spaniard on the wrong side of 30, Real Madrid want James to eventually fill his boots. However, the Englishman recently put pen to paper on a new deal with the Blues that will keep him at the club till 2028. As such, prising him away would be a costly affair.

Los Blancos receive boost in Endrick pursuit

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Endrick. The Brazilian prodigy is the next big thing to come out of the South American nation and is wanted by clubs around the world. Los Blancos are among his admirers, although the race for his signature could turn out to be a wild affair.

However, the teenager has now said that his favourite player in the world is Vinicius Junior. That would make the La Liga giants the favourites to lap him up. Speaking to Canal +, as cited by Madrid Universal, Endrick even placed Vinicius Junior ahead of Neymar.

“My favourite player in the world is Vinicius Jr. Obviously Neymar is amazing as well, but I prefer Vinicius,” said Endrick.

Real Madrid could move for the player next year.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on injury worries ahead of World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti is not worried about a lack of commitment from his players ahead of the FIFA World Cup in qatar. With a few weeks remaining for the prestigious event, there’s a fear players could display a lack of commitment to avoid picking up injuries.

However, speaking ahead of the game, Ancelotti said that he trusts his players to inform him if they want to rest.

"I know my players, and I'm not worried. We will need to evaluate these the distribution of rest well. But, what actually happens is that usually fatigued players lie to tell you the opposite, that they're fine. That can cause an injury, so I'd prefer my players to tell me if they're not 100 percent,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

"But that's only happened twice in my 30 years of coaching. One time was with Pepe for a Champions League final, and the other was with Clarence Seedorf in a league match."

Ancelotti is expected to heavily rotate his team during the busy month of October.

