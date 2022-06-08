Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reach agreement to sign Monaco midfielder; club monitoring Bukayo Saka, and more - 8 June 2022

Real Madrid are planning for improvement of their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already roped in Antonio Rudiger to add more steel to his backline.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reached an agreement to sign a Monaco midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are keeping a close watch on Bukayo Saka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8 June 2022:

Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca.

The Frenchman has evolved into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2020. There is already a beeline for his services this summer, but it now appears that Los Blancos have won the race.

The La Liga giants are looking to add fresh blood to their midfield this year. Casemiro has been a fabulous servant to the club but is now on the wrong side of 30. Ancelotti lacks a proper backup to the Brazilian and is eager to make amends this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RealMadrid



Tchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. Aurelién Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, here we go! Talks were at final stages yesterday night between Real and Monaco, it’s now fully agreed after final meeting for €80m plus add-ons to €100m.Tchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. Aurelién Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, here we go! Talks were at final stages yesterday night between Real and Monaco, it’s now fully agreed after final meeting for €80m plus add-ons to €100m. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridTchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. https://t.co/rCBPeEWY3r

Tchouameni has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

The Frenchman also has the qualities to replace Casemiro in the first team in the future. The 22-year-old could eventually be a part of the next-generation midfield trio, alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, at Madrid.

Los Blancos monitoring Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bukayo Saka, according to 90 Min.

The 20-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have the option of an additional year, which they are planning to trigger.

The north London side are ready to hand Saka a new deal. The Englishman has emerged as one of manager Mikel Arteta's most important players recently. Saka scored 11 times and set up seven more in 38 appearances last season, earning admiration from clubs around Europe.

Arsenal want to end speculation about his future by extending his stay at the Emirates. However, Saka is in no hurry to commit himself to the club. Los Blancos have the player on their wishlist and have asked to be kept in the loop regarding his situation.

Marco Asensio opens up on his future

Marco Asensio's future is up in the air.

Marco Asensio has said that he will make a decision on his future at the end of the UEFA Nations League. The Spaniard's contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, but he's yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Speaking at a press conference, Asensio hinted that he could see out his contract and leave for free next summer.

"I've got a year left on my contract and I'm focused on the national team. When the international games are over, we'll talk. We'll see what I'll do with my future. When it comes to renewing or leaving, I think there are actually three options, because there's also the option of staying and fulfilling my contract," said Asensio.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“I’ll speak with Real soon - I'm now looking for regularity for the next few years. It's important”. Marco Asensio on contract expiring in June 2023: “Renew or leave? By the way, there is also the option of staying for the remaining year of my contract”.“I’ll speak with Real soon - I'm now looking for regularity for the next few years. It's important”. Marco Asensio on contract expiring in June 2023: “Renew or leave? By the way, there is also the option of staying for the remaining year of my contract”. ⚪️ #transfers“I’ll speak with Real soon - I'm now looking for regularity for the next few years. It's important”. https://t.co/s3GE0NdLb1

Asensio added that he wants to start more games and is looking to become a first-team starter for the entire season.

"It's something I've been looking for lately. I feel that confidence is important. This year has been good. There was a stretch this season at Madrid where we managed it. What I'm looking for is for that continuity to be not just for a few months but a whole season," said Asensio.

