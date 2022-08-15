Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to adapt if Marco Asensio or Dani Ceballos leaves, says Ancelotti; 4 clubs interested in Alvaro Odriozola, and more - August 14, 2022

Real Madrid will face Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday in their La Liga season opener. Los Blancos will look to lay down an early marker against the promoted side as they seek to win back-to-back league titles for the first time in 15 years.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the La Liga giants are ready to adapt if Marco Asensio or Dani Ceballos leave this summer. Elsewhere, Alvaro Odriozola is generating interest from four clubs.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 14, 2022:

Real Madrid ready to adapt if Marco Asensio or Dani Ceballos leaves, says Carlo Ancelotti

Marco Asensio could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid are prepared to adapt if Marco Asensio or Dani Ceballos leaves this summer. The two players remain linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with neither guaranteed a regular place in the starting XI.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that Los Blancos are ready to rotate the squad as they gear up for an intense season

"At this moment in time, they're both still here and working well. But, if something changes in their heads, we'll adapt. We have a deep squad; we want to give all players minutes, and we have a World Cup in the middle. So, we'll rotate more than last season,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“We feel good and are excited to start this new league campaign. Every match will be very competitive and difficult, starting with tomorrow's one. It'll be a long season."

Ancelotti also expressed shock at Toni Kroos’ exclusion from the final 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d’Or award.

“That surprises me, because he had a good season. I'm also surprised that they left out the likes of Fede Valverde, Eder Militao and David Alaba. I suppose they can't list all the Real Madrid players, as that would be a big problem."

The Italian also heaped praise on Thibaut Courtois, who is among six Real Madrid players in the shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

“We're enjoying Courtois, the best goalkeeper in the world right now. I can't say if he's the best I've ever had, as I also worked with goalkeepers like (Gianluigi) Buffon, (Petr) Cech, (Manuel) Neuer, (Iker) Casillas and Diego Lopez."

Courtois has been outstanding for the Spanish giants in recent seasons, keeping 75 clean sheets in over 180 games across competitions.

Four clubs interested in Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola is a wanted man this summer.

Alvaro Odriozola is being pursued by four clubs this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish full-back has endured a difficult time since joining Real Madrid from Real Sociedad in 2018. He has struggled to break into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be allowed to leave this summer.

The 26-year-old is not short of options, with Sociedad, Athletic Club, Fiorentina and Inter Milan keeping a close eye. Odriozola’s contract with Los Blancos runs till 2024. The player spent a fruitful loan spell with Fiorentina last season and would prefer a return to Serie A.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to retire after his stint with Los Blancos

Carlo Ancelotti wants to hang his boots once his spell with Real Madrid ends. The Italian is one of the most successful managers in the game and is enjoying a superb second spell with Los Blancos.

He won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season, becoming the first manager to win league titles in five difference counties.

Speaking to Rome-based daily Il Messaggero, Ancelotti said that he values human relations more than records.

“24 titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me. I’ll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense. Now I am focused on training; I like the daily work. Until a few years ago, my priority was tactics. Now I focus on human relations, getting to know people and new generations,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire. Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience.”

Carlo Ancelotti has already helped his team lift the UEFA Super Cup last week.

