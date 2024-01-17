Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to offload Vinicius Junior; AC Milan want Nacho, and more - January 17, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their Copa del Rey Round of 16 game against Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 18). The two teams met last week in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, where Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 5-3 after extra time.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to offload attacker Vinicius Junior to make space for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in defender Nacho Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 17, 2024:

Real Madrid ready to offload Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to offload Vinicius Junior this year, according to SPORT. The Brazilian forward is among the finest in his position in the world and has been one of the club’s most important players in recent seasons. Vinicius is in fine form this season as well, registering nine goals and four assists in 16 outings across competitions.

The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick to help Los Blancos get the better of Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final last weekend. However, his future could come under doubt following the club’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

The La Liga giants are hot on the heels of the French superstar, who's likely to move this summer. Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are plotting to sign the 25-year-old on a Bosman move this summer, but bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu won’t be cheap. Mbappe is likely to command a salary worth £30 million per year, which will amount of £150 million over a five-year deal. Moreover, he will operate on Vinicius’ favoured left-forward position, which could pose another problem.

Los Blancos want to address the situation by taking the tough decision of offloading the Brazilian. The 23-year-old won’t be short of options though, with Manchester United reportedly willing to pay £130 million for his signature.

However, a deal might not be possible unless the Red Devils secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

AC Milan want Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez is wanted at the San Siro.

AC Milan have set their sights on Nacho Fernandez, according to Fichajes. The Spanish defender has been a superb servant to Real Madrid over the years, registering 340 appearances across competitions.

While he has never been a first-team regular, Nacho’s presence provided much needed depth in defence and was crucial for the club’s recent success. The 33-year-old’s contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal yet.

The Rossoneri are monitoring the situation with interest as they look to reinforce their backline. Manager Stefano Pioli is keen to add experience and quality to his backline and believes Nacho would be a cost-effective option. Milan are planning a move in the summer once the player becomes a free agent.

Los Blancos considering Ferland Mendy renewal

Ferland Mendy (left) could be handed a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are contemplating tying Ferland Mendy down to a new deal, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz.

The French defender has been in and out of the team since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu few years ago. His contract expires in 2025, and multiple reports have said that Los Blancos are willing to let him go this year. Chelsea are eyeing the 27-year-old, as per journalist Simon Phillips.

Mendy’s time with the La Liga giants has been marred with injuries, but the player has shown signs of brilliance when fit. The Frenchman has had game time this season despite the arrival of Fran Garcia in the summer.

Mendy has appeared 16 times this campaign, registering one goal, and was particularly impressive in the Super Cup win over Barcelona last weekend. Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts, and the club hierarchy are considering his stay.