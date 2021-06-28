Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to be patient in Kylian Mbappe pursuit; club interested in Spanish ace, and more - 28th June 2021

Real Madrid remain interested in upgrading their attack this summer after faltering in their quest for the La Liga title last season. Los Blancos managed 67 goals from 38 games in the league, but a large chunk of that was scored by Karim Benzema, who netted 23 La Liga goals in 34 appearances.

To ease the pressure off Benzema, Real Madrid are eager to inject more firepower to their frontline before the start of the new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti also desires more creativity at the center of the park, while Los Blancos are also expected to sign a central defender before the end of the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28 June 2021.

Real Madrid ready to be patient in Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to remain patient in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, according to Sportslens via Mundo Deportivo.

The Frenchman is the no. 1 target for Los Blancos this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to let Mbappe leave. The Frenchman's current deal expires in 12 months, but he is yet to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

Is Kylian Mbappe a God?



Samuel Eto’o thinks so 👀 pic.twitter.com/GszsB68K3R — Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021

Real Madrid are monitoring Mbappe’s contract situation with great interest but have not submitted a formal bid yet.

The Frenchman scored 42 goals and registered 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti could do with a player of Mbappe's calibre in his ranks next season.

Los Blancos are also eager to secure the Frenchman’s services but are wary of getting embroiled in protracted negotiations with PSG. Instead, the La Liga giants will wait for the player to provide a statement publicly about his future that he wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos interested in Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia

Real Madrid are interested in their former player Pablo Sarabia, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Real Madrid Castilla but failed to break into the first team. After successful stints with Getafe and Sevilla, the 29-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Sarabia has registered 21 goals and 12 assists in 77 appearances for PSG but is eager to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. His performances for Spain at Euro 2020 have caught the eye of Los Blancos' scouts.

Real Madrid believe the Spaniard could improve their misfiring attack, which struggled for consistency last season. Los Blancos are also ready to offer Brahim Diaz as a sweetener to PSG in the deal.

AC Milan interested in Real Madrid's striker Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic

AC Milan have earmarked Luka Jovic as an alternative to Olivier Giroud, according to Sempremilan via Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants were locked in negotiations with Chelsea for the Frenchman, but with talks progressing slower than expected, the Rossoneri have turned their attentions to the Serbian.

🚨| If AC Milan don't sign Giroud this summer they will go after Luka Jovic. @DiMarzio [🎖] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 27, 2021

Los Blancos are ready to offload the player, who was close to joining Milan in January.

The Serie A giants could propose a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for Jovic if they fail to land Giroud. With the player not expected to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, Real Madrid might be willing to accept the Rossoneri’s offer.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Bhargav