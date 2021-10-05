Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not ready to pay €150m for Uruguayan striker, club planning €50m move for Serie A defender, and more - 5th October 2021

Real Madrid are already preparing to bolster their squad next year after maintaining quiet transfer windows in recent seasons. Los Blancos endured back-to-back defeats before the international break after a near-flawless start to the season. Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to get his side back to winning ways when the break ends.

Real Madrid are unwilling to break the bank for a Uruguayan striker who has a €150m release clause. Los Blancos are also reportedly planning to bolster their defense next year by targeting a Serie A defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 5 October 2021.

Real Madrid not ready to pay €150m for Uruguayan striker

Real Madrid will not pay €150m for the services of Darwin Nunez

Real Madrid will not pay €150m for the services of Darwin Nunez, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Uruguayan striker has been in blistering form since joining Benfica last summer. Nunez has hit an even higher gear this season and has six goals from eight appearances so far. His recent exploits have earned the attention of Los Blancos, who are looking to bolster their attack next summer.

Real Madrid have already earmarked Erling Haaland as a transfer target for next summer's transfer window. Los Blancos are not satisfied with the options on their roster beyond Karim Benzema and want to add more firepower to their front line next year.

However, prising the Norwegian away from Borussia Dortmund will be no mean feat, given that every European superpower has their eyes on the striker. As such, the La Liga giants are looking at alternate targets and Nunez has emerged as an option.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Darwin Núñez for Benfica since returning from injury:✅7 games

⚽️6 goalsThis is gonna be his season. 🦅🇺🇾 Darwin Núñez for Benfica since returning from injury:✅7 games

⚽️6 goalsThis is gonna be his season. 🦅🇺🇾 https://t.co/YwegKTOPzu

However, the player has a release clause of €150m and Benfica are adamant the 22-year-old will not be sold unless that valuation is met. Real Madrid have no intentions of paying such an exorbitant fee for the Uruguayan and, as such, are all set to end their pursuit of Nunez.

Los Blancos planning €50m move for Alessandro Bastoni

Real Madrid are willing to pay €50m to secure the services of Alessandro Bastoni

Real Madrid are willing to pay €50m to secure the services of Alessandro Bastoni, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their backline next year and have identified the Inter Milan defender as a possible target. Bastoni has been rock solid for the Nerazzurri for the last two seasons and has also earned his place in the Italy squad.

The 22-year-old remains an indispensable figure for the Inter Milan team. However, the Serie A side's precarious financial condition might force them to part ways with Bastoni. Real Madrid are ready to take advantage of the situation and bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid interested in RB Salzburg prodigy

Real Madrid are interested in RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko, as per AS. Los Blancos are among a host of clubs currently monitoring the 18-year-old. Sesko scored 21 goals last season while on loan with Liefering in the second division of Austrian football.

Also Read

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Sesko - young (18), talented striker from RB Salzburg. His market value is already €8M. Real Madrid would have to compete against Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester City. 🇸🇮 @BILD_Sport via @diarioas 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Sesko - young (18), talented striker from RB Salzburg. His market value is already €8M. Real Madrid would have to compete against Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester City. 🇸🇮 @BILD_Sport via @diarioas https://t.co/YuJWqHI5AJ

Sesko has registered seven goals from 12 appearances so far this season. Real Madrid will not have a free run at the Slovenian, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee