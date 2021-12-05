Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to pay €40 million for Bayern Munich striker; club interested in Arsenal star, and more - 4th December 2021

Real Madrid will look to register their 12th win in the league when they face Real Sociedad on Saturday. Los Blancos are atop the La Liga table after 15 games, five points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ready to pay €40 million for a Polish striker who plays for Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in an Arsenal star. On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th December 2021.

Real Madrid ready to pay €40 million for Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid are ready to pay €40 million to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid are ready to pay €40 million to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos are tipped to bring in a new striker next year. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has his eyes on Erling Haaland. However, with the Norwegian expected to cost a mini-fortune, Lewandowski has emerged as a value-for-money alternative.

Lewandowski has been in impeccable form for Bayern Munich ever since arriving at the Allianz Arena more than seven years ago. The 33-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, which has caught the attention of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are hoping to lure Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian is Real Madrid’s preferred target for the No.9 role next summer. However, Haaland is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. Los Blancos want to avoid the melee, and have turned their attention to Lewandowski instead.

The Poland international’s current deal with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023. Lewandowski is yearning for a fresh challenge after winning everything on offer with the Bavarians. The 33-year-old has registered 320 goals and 67 assists in 350 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Real Madrid believe they can get a few good years out of Lewandowski, and want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Bayern Munich value the player at €40 million, an amount Los Blancos are willing to pay.

Los Blancos interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gabon international has struggled for form in recent times and is expected to become surplus to requirements at Arsenal. Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest.

Despite his recent woes, Real Madrid believe Aubameyang could be a stellar addition to their roster. Los Blancos lack a proper backup to Karim Benzema in the squad. The La Liga giants believe the Gabon international could fit that role.

Newcastle United willing to offer €40 million for Eden Hazard

Newcastle United are ready to offer €40 million for Eden Hazard.

Newcastle United are ready to offer €40 million for Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. However, Real Madrid want €50 million to part ways with their prized asset.

The Belgian has cut a sorry figure since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. Los Blancos are willing to cut their losses and offload him next year.

The Magpies are plotting Hazard’s return to the Premier League. However, Real Madrid have asked them to submit an improved offer for the Belgian.

