Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost, Joselu wants to stay, and more - May 7, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming Champions League semifinals second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, (May 8) at the Allianz Arena. Carlo Ancelotti's team need a win to progress to the final, with the tie evenly poised at 2-2 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Alphonso Davies this summer. Elsewhere, Joselu wants to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 7, 2024.

Real Madrid receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Alphonso Davies this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez ahead of the summer. The French left-back's impending arrival could mark the end of Davies' stay at the Allianz Arena. The Canadian is among the finest left-backs in world football right now and has registered nine goals and 30 assists from 192 games for the Bavarians to date.

Los Blancos are looking for a left-back this summer and have set their sights on the 23-year-old. Davies' contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in just over a year and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. It was previously believed that Bayern Munich would push to tie the player down to a new deal, but they seem to have accepted that he could leave. The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the situation and have apparently made the Canadian their top priority this summer.

It now appears that the Bavarians are already preparing for his potential exit. Hernandez is not short of options, with Manchester United, Chelsea as well as clubs from the Middle East, hot on his heels. However, the 26-year-old has reportedly agreed to a move to the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich, however, will have to strike a deal with AC Milan for the Frenchman.

Joselu wants to stay

Joselu wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Joselu has his heart set on a permanent stay at Real Madrid, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish striker joined Los Blancos on loan last summer from Espanyol and has done well so far. The 34-year-old has scored 14 goals and set up three more from 45 games this season. The La Liga giants have the option to sign him permanently at the end of this campaign for €1.5m.

Manchester United are apparently eager to take Joselu to the Premier League and have already contacted the Spaniard regarding a move. However, the veteran striker has turned them down as he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. While Real Madrid are likely to welcome Kylian Mbappe this summer, the 34-year-old could still be a fantastic backup option for Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos planning Ferland Mendy renewal

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are planning to hand Ferland Mendy a new deal, according to MARCA. The French left-back entered the season with doubts surrounding his place in Carlo Ancelotti's team. However, Mendy has proved his naysayers wrong, registering 33 appearances across competitions and finding the back of the net once. The Italian manager is convinced by the 28-year-old and has asked Los Blancos to extend his stay at the club.

The La Liga giants are pursuing a deal for Alphonso Davies this summer, raising doubts regarding Mendy's future at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Fran Garcia also in the mix, it was previously believed that the Frenchman would have to leave this summer.

However, the club hierarchy are pleased with Mendy's efforts and believe he could become an asset for the team going forward. With his contract set to expire in just over a year, Real Madrid are now preparing a renewal offer for the player to end any speculation regarding his future