Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Erling Haaland and Aurelien Tchouameni boost; Carlo Ancelotti unperturbed by Gareth Bale boos, and more - 10 April 2022

Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. Goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez helped Carlo Ancelotti's men go 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland and Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Ancelotti is unperturbed by the boos directed at Gareth Bale on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th April 2022.

Real Madrid receive Erling Haaland and Aurelien Tchouameni boost

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland and Aurelien Tchouameni. According to AS, both players are eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The La Liga giants are among the clubs locked in a battle for the two players.

Haaland’s future is the talk of the town ahead of the summer. The Norwegian is among the most dangerous strikers in the world at the moment. He is likely to be available for a cut-price deal this summer, so Los Blancos are eager to secure his signature. Ancelotti is looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been on fire this season, but is already at the tail end of his career. Real Madrid want to lay down succession plans for the future and believe Haaland could fill Benzema’s boots at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are also looking to bolster their midfield this summer. Ancelotti wants a replacement for Casemiro, who has endured a prolonged dip in form this season. Aurelien Tchouameni is the Italian’s preferred target.

The Frenchman has earned rave reviews with a string of impressive performances for Monaco. Los Blancos believe he could become a mainstay in their midfield for years to come. The Spanish giants will now be buoyed by the fact that both Tchouameni and Haaland prefer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti unperturbed by Gareth Bale boos

Gareth Bale was booed by home fans on Saturday

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he is not bothered by fans' reaction to Gareth Bale. The Welshman entered the game against Getafe as a second-half substitute and was booed by a section of Real Madrid fans. The 32-year-old didn’t appear bothered by the reaction, though.

Real Madrid Info ³⁴ @RMadridInfo Ancelotti: “It didn't bother me that Bale was whistled at. He's training well and he wants to work hard and help the team. That's the most important thing. We need everyone and it's very important for the fans and the players to be united". Ancelotti: “It didn't bother me that Bale was whistled at. He's training well and he wants to work hard and help the team. That's the most important thing. We need everyone and it's very important for the fans and the players to be united".

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said that Bale is training well and is ready to help the team.

"It didn't bother me that he was whistled at. He's training well and he wants to work hard and help the team. That's the most important thing. We need everyone and it's very important for the fans and the players to be united,” said Ancelotti.

AC Milan need to pay €25-30 million for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at AC Milan.

AC Milan will have to pay €25-30 million to secure the signature of Marco Asensio, according to Sempre Milan via Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants are interested in the Spaniard, who has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid. With Kylian Mbappe set to arrive this summer, the La Liga giants are willing to consider Asensio's departure this summer.

The Rossoneri are ready to take the 26-year-old off their hands. Asensio is also warming up to a move to the San Siro. His current contract expires next summer, and Los Blancos are planning to offload him this summer rather than lose him for free in a year. AC Milan could secure his services for €25-30 million.

Edited by Bhargav