Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Erling Haaland boost; Rafa Marin wants to stay, and more - February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their quest to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Rafa Marin wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 15, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Erling Haaland boost

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. According to Fichajes via Football 365, Los Blancos are the favourites to sign the Norwegian in 2024.

The 22-year-old has been in scary form for Manchester City since arriving last summer. However, his future is up in the air after the Citizens were hit with 115 charges of alleged breaches by the Premier League.

Haaland already has a release clause in his contract which is set to be activated in 18 months. The Norwegian is now convinced that a move away from the Etihad next year could be the ideal decision. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and believe he could be the ideal successor to Karim Benzema.

Haaland wants to realise his long-standing dream of playing in La Liga, making Barcelona and Real Madrid his preferred destinations. However, Los Blancos are now leading their bitter rivals in the race for the 22-year-old. The Norwegian has amassed 31 goals and four assists in 29 games acrosscompetitions for City this season.

Rafa Marin wants to stay

Rafa Marin wants to extend his association with Real Madrid, according to AS via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish defender is highly rated in the European football circuit and has generated interest from the likes of Chelsea and RB Leipzig. While the 20-year-old is yet to secure his first-team debut, his performances for Real Madrid Castilla have earned him admirers at multiple clubs.

However, Marin wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and earn his debut with the La Liga giants. The Spaniard is ready to sign a new deal with Los Blancos and await his chance with the first team. Los Blancos are yet to offer him a new contract, with his current contract running out in the summer of 2024.

Rodrygo Goes admits he almost joined Barcelona

Rodrygo Goes (left) has been on fire this season.

Rodrygo Goes has said that he was close to joining Barcelona before Real Madrid came calling.

The Brazilian forward joined the La Liga giants from Santos in 2019 and has developed in leaps and bounds at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 22-year-old is now a first-team regular for Los Blancos under Ancelotti.

Speaking to Goal, as cited by Marca, Rodrygo said that joining Real Madrid was one of the happiest moments of his life.

“My father told me the news. I always tell the story that I had two shirts, one for Barcelona and one for Madrid, and that I had to choose. It was easy for me to choose, but since everything was already agreed with Barcelona. It was a surprise, because I didn't expect Madrid to come. It was a scare at first, but then one of the happiest moments of my life,” said Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has also said that he will be delighted if Ancelotti takes charge of the Selecao. The Italian has been tipped to take charge of the Brazilian national team this summer, although the nation’s FA have denied the reports.

“My relationship with Ancelotti is very good. I've seen talk of Brazil, but they've denied it. If he goes to the national team, I would be happy. I would love it although there has never been a foreign coach, I don't know what will happen,” said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo has appeared 32 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, registering ten goals and six assists.

