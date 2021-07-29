Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive huge blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit; club ready to sell French star, and more - 29th July 2021

Real Madrid have stepped up their pre-season preparations, with the new campaign less than a month away.

Los Blancos are hoping to turn over a new leaf under Carlo Ancelotti, who has a point to prove in his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian enjoyed an immensely successful time during his previous tenure, but failed to win the coveted La Liga trophy.

Real Madrid will be aiming for the top prize in the league and Europe again next season, and Ancelotti is determined to finally fulfill his dream. Los Blancos hope to bolster their attack this summer, but could also offload a few of their current players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th July 2021.

Real Madrid receive huge blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Despite Paris Saint-Germain’s insistence that the Frenchman will not be sold, Los Blancos have harbuored hopes of pulling off a deal for him before the end of August.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, so Real Madrid were hoping that the fear of losing Mbappe for free next year would force PSG to sell him for a cut-price deal this summer. However, Mbappe has now poured cold water on Real Madrid’s plans, hinting that he could stay at the Parc des Princes for the upcoming season to help PSG win the Champions League.

In a joint interview with Neymar for PSG’s magazine conducted in May, the Frenchman revealed that he dreams of winning the premier European club competition with the Ligue 1 side.

“My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with PSG; that would be fantastic” said Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé: "My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, that would be great." pic.twitter.com/1w9TaUb0Jh — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 28, 2021

Los Blancos ready to sell Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are contemplating the sale of Ferland Mendy this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman became the first-choice left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, but his future has come under doubt after the player asked for a salary hike recently.

🚨🚨| BREAKING: Real Madrid in talks for a 50 mil transfer of Ferland Mendy to PSG. @ElTransistorOC #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZome) July 27, 2021

Given that his current contract extends until 2025, coupled with the club’s financial woes, Real Madrid are unlikely to entertain his demands.

Instead, Los Blancos have decided to put him up for sale in a bid to recover most of the €55 million they had paid for his services. The La Liga giants already have Marcelo and Miguel Gutierrez for the left-back position, while David Alaba can also fill in if required.

Real Madrid set to announce contract extension of Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid have agreed to extend Dani Carvajal’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Caught Offside via AS.

The Spaniard will put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, and Los Blancos are expected to make an official announcement soon. Despite his recent injury woes, the La Liga giants are happy with Carvajal, and the agreement to extend his stay was finalised at the end of the recently concluded season.

The current deal will see the Spaniard stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till he is 32. After that, Real Madrid plan to extend his contract on a yearly basis.

Edited by Bhargav