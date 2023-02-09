Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Jude Bellingham boost; Federico Valverde thanks teammates, and more - February 9, 2023

Real Madrid beat Al Ahly 4-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday (February 8) in the Club World Cup semifinals. Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Sergio Arribas found the back of the net for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their quest to sign Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Federico Valverde has thanked his teammates for their support during his tough times.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 9, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Jude Bellingham boost

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. According to AS, Manchester City's recent troubles could hurt the club in the race for the English midfielder.

The 19-year-old is being heavily courted by clubs across the continent at the moment, with a race for his services expected this summer. Los Blancos have already made him a priority this year but face intense competition from Liverpool and City.

However, the Reds’ recent struggles on the pitch could effectively make the Cityzens the La Liga giants' main competition. Currently tenth in the league, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season.

City, meanwhile, have the financial muscle to wrestle Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund, who're expected to demand a hefty fee for his signature.

However, the reigning Premier League champions have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial norms.

With the club likely to be punished if found guilty, the situation has cast doubt over their pursuit of Bellingham. That could open the door for Real Madrid to steal a march on their rivals and take the English teenager to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Federico Valverde thanks teammates

Federico Valverde rediscovered his goalscoring touch against Al Ahly.

Federico Valverde has thanked his teammates for standing by his side during tough times. The Uruguayan has not been in his element since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but showed signs of a revival against Al Ahly.

Speaking after helping Real Madrid win the game, as cited by Managing Madrid, the 24-year-old said that he's pleased with his performance.

“I’m really pleased and feel comfortable after so many games. I’m enjoying it more. I’m mentally prepared, and I value this tournament so much because of all the hard work we’ve put in to make it this far. I’m happy with the team’s performance,” said Valverde.

Valverde went on to appreciate the support from his teammates during his recent struggles.

“I appreciate the help from my teammates at this time. They’re always there to support me, give me advice, help me or give me some encouragement. It was special to score the goal together with them,” said Valverde.

The Uruguayan looked ahead to the final against Al Hilal, warning that his team cannot lose focus now.

“We have to fully respect our opponents. At times, we were a bit relaxed because of the result in our favour. That can’t let that happen in the final. Now we have to work and rest well to go into the final with a winning mentality,” said Valverde.

Valverde has appeared 32 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, amassing nine goals and four assists.

Carlo Ancelotti explains lack of youth players in squad

Carlo Ancelotti reckons intense competition for places in the Real Madrid squad has deprived academy graduates of a chance to break into the team.

Los Blancos’ youth players have struggled to progress to the first team in recent years. Sergio Arribas is the latest gem to emerge out of the academy but has had to await his chances this season.

The Spaniard, though, showed his quality against Al Ahly, scoring immediately after coming off the bench. Speaking after the game, as relayed by Football Espana, Ancelotti stressed that the academy coaches are doing a great job.

“It’s a very important issue for us. The youth academy must be taken into account, but at Real Madrid there are players of a very, very high level, and that’s why it’s not easy to give them minutes. The youth academy coaches are doing a fantastic job, and some of them will soon be in the first team. The Real Madrid squad is the one that has won the European Cup, and that means a lot,” said Ancelotti.

Arribas has appeared just twice for the senior side this season, scoring once.

