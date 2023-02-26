Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Jude Bellingham setback; Ancelotti bullish about title chances, and more - February 26, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 25) in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to rely on teenager Alvaro Rodriguez to come off the bench and score a late goal to secure a point.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti remains bullish about his team’s title chances despite the draw with Atletico.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 26, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Jude Bellingham setback

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their attempt to take Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the English midfielder hasn’t shut the door on a possible move to Liverpool yet. Los Blancos have made the player a priority target ahead of the summer, while the Reds also want the 19-year-old.

“We have not spoken with Jude and his family yet. The player is relaxed and focussed on football”. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells ZDF on Jude Bellingham: “I will try to extend his contract, yes”.“We have not spoken with Jude and his family yet. The player is relaxed and focussed on football”. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells ZDF on Jude Bellingham: “I will try to extend his contract, yes”. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB“We have not spoken with Jude and his family yet. The player is relaxed and focussed on football”. https://t.co/tU7Dlfkqia

It was previously believed that Liverpool’s precarious situation would give Real Madrid the advantage in the race for Bellingham. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the Englishman sees the Reds as a club that need him more.

“I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. I’ve been told nobody should think he’s a player that wouldn’t go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation they’re in. It’s the other way around – he’s actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes,” said Falk.

He added:

“At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so that’s why the side remains an interesting option for him. As you see in the Premier League, they’re not massively far away from the Champions League places, but it’s important to note that Champions League qualification isn’t a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt Liverpool’s chances!”

Bellingham has appeared 30 times across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season, amassing ten goals and six assists.

Carlo Ancelotti bullish about title chances

Carlo Ancelotti is adamant that dropping points against Atletico Madrid on Saturday has not ended the La Liga title race. Real Madrid trail Barcelona in the race for the title, and the Blaugrana can go ten points clear if they win on Sunday against Almeira.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Carlo Ancelotti: "La Liga is very difficult. It was so before this match and it could be even more so after this match. What we will do is fight till the last game." Carlo Ancelotti: "La Liga is very difficult. It was so before this match and it could be even more so after this match. What we will do is fight till the last game." https://t.co/jXvVSeO9O8

Speaking after the game, the Italian outlined the need to fight for the league till the end.

“It is not goodbye to LaLiga. It is more complicated than before the match, but we have to fight and fight until the end. Now the cup is the most important thing because it is the next game and we are very close to a title. We are 270 minutes away from winning a title,” said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos next face the Catalans in the semifinal first leg of the Copa Del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 2.

Alvaro Rodriguez’s agent talks about his future

Alvaro Rodriguez’s agent Joyce Moreno reckons Real Madrid are the right place for his client to realise his true potential.

The Uruguayan forward has exploded into the scene with the La Liga giants this season. The 18-year-old came off the bench against Atletico on Saturday and secured a point for Los Blancos in the dying minutes.

“I will talk to Raul about Alvaro. He will play for us and for Castilla this season”. Carlo Ancelotti: “Alvaro Rodriguez will be a first team player next season. We don't have another player like him”.“I will talk to Raul about Alvaro. He will play for us and for Castilla this season”. Carlo Ancelotti: “Alvaro Rodriguez will be a first team player next season. We don't have another player like him”. ⚪️🌟🇺🇾 #RealMadrid“I will talk to Raul about Alvaro. He will play for us and for Castilla this season”. https://t.co/JaEmYMA1Ud

Speaking to Carrusel Deportivo after the win, as cited by AS, Moreno said Rodriguez can become even better with time.

“He still has a lot of room for improvement, that’s what surprised me the most when I first saw him. It is important that his development and his potential is managed very well. He is in the best club and in the best hands, with Raul and Ancelotti,” said Moreno.

Moreno added that despite representing both Uruguay and Spain in the youth ranks, Rodriguez wants to play for the South American nation.

“He has stated that he feels charrua (inclined towards Uruguay). It might be difficult for him to choose Spain,” said Moreno.

Rodriguez has appeared thrice for the senior team this season, registering a goal and an assist.

