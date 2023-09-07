Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost; club have Endrick worry, and more - September 7, 2023

Real Madrid will be determined to wrestle back the La Liga title after losing out to Barcelona last campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will also have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe next summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are worried about striker Endrick.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 7, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. According to 90 Min, the player has once again informed Paris Saint-Germain that he won't sign a new deal. The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his contract with the La Liga giants and had previously publicly expressed a desire to leave next summer.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and see him as the perfect candidate to fill the void generated by Karim Benzema's departure. The veteran Frenchman left for Saudi Arabia this summer, but Real Madrid opted not to sign a high-profile replacement. They're planning to rope in Mbappe on a Bosman move in 2024.

PSG are adamant that the player won't leave for free and attempted to offload him this summer. Despite significant interest from Saudi Arabia, a move failed to materialise.

It was then reported that the player was warming up to a prolonged stay with Luis Enrique's squad. The Parisians are pushing to tie him down to a lucrative new deal, with an option for an exit next summer.

However, Mbappe has told the club during a recent meeting that his mind is made up. He won't sign a new deal and is even willing to forgo a €80 million loyalty bonus he's due to receive from the Parisians.

The Frenchman simply wants to leave Paris in 2024, and it's believed that his heart remains set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have Endrick worry

Real Madrid are worried about Endrick's recent lack of game time with Palmeiras, according to Madrid Universal.

The 17-year-old is the next big thing to emerge out of Brazil, and the La Liga giants signed the player last December. Endrick was loaned back to the South American side to continue his development before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu once he turns 18 next year.

However, the Brazilian has struggled for game time with Palmeiras recently. The teenagers has started just four of the 22 games this season, causing concerns at Los Blancos.

They're also worried about the treatment from the opposition, with the player regularly at the receiving end of crunching tackles.

David Alaba turned down lucrative Saudi Arabia deal this summer

David Alaba has become a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba turned down a mouthwatering contract offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of a stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Sergio Quirante.

The Austrian defender has been a hit since joining Real Madrid in 2021. He helped the club deal with the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane and has forged a stellar partnership with Eder Militao.

His efforts have earned him admirers across the planet, with multiple clubs eyeing the player this summer. Alaba was also subject of an intense pursuit from the Middle East.

Even though he was promised hefty wages, the Austrian never considered the offer. Alaba is in love with Los Blancos as well as the city of Madrid and is not interested in leaving.