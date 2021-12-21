Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive setback in Erling Haaland pursuit; club considering January move for Inter Milan full-back, and more - 21st December 2021

Real Madrid face Athletic Club on Wednesday in La Liga. Los Blancos will aim for all three points against the Basque team after stuttering to a goalless draw against Cadiz.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have received a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to move for an Inter Milan full-back in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st December 2021.

Real Madrid receive setback in Erling Haaland pursuit

Real Madrid have received a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Los Blancos are planning to move for the Norwegian striker next year, when he could be available for a cut-price deal. The La Liga giants have made Kylian Mbappe their priority target for 2022.

However, Real Madrid will also attempt to bring Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos already have one of the finest strikers in the world in Karim Benzema in their roster. The Frenchman has been in outstanding form this season, and has taken Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table.

However, Benzema is 33, so Los Blancos are scouting the market for an able successor for the Frenchman. Haaland is among the finest around, and the La Liga giants have him on their wish list.

However, the player is wanted by many other clubs, including Barcelona. The player's agent Mino Raiola's recent comments could be a source of worry for Real Madrid.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Just in: Can Haaland wait for Barcelona?



Raiola: “Haaland can wait for everyone. We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option and I also never ruled out another year at Dortmund, theoretically this is still possible." Just in: Can Haaland wait for Barcelona?Raiola: “Haaland can wait for everyone. We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option and I also never ruled out another year at Dortmund, theoretically this is still possible."

Speaking to NOS, as relayed by AS, Raiola said that Haaland could be willing to wait for Barcelona.

"Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? He can wait for anybody. We don't have a pre-agreement with any club. We'll look for the best option for him, and I can't rule out another year at Dortmund. Theoretically, that's still possible," said Raiola.

"Barcelona will always be one of the world's biggest clubs. Even despite their current situation," continued Raiola.

Los Blancos considering January move for Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Denzel Dumfries in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Dutchman joined Inter Milan this summer, and has already established himself as one of the stars at the club. Los Blancos were linked with the 25-year-old ahead of his move to the San Siro, and remain interested in his services.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Real Madrid are plotting a move for Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries.



The 25-year-old defender moved to Inter for £11m from PSV in the summer and has impressed in his first 6-months at the club.



(Source: Defensa Central) 🚨 Real Madrid are plotting a move for Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries.The 25-year-old defender moved to Inter for £11m from PSV in the summer and has impressed in his first 6-months at the club.(Source: Defensa Central) https://t.co/4wzIe3C6vb

Real Madrid want to strengthen their right-back position, with Dani Ceballos struggling with injuries. There's a dearth of proper backups in the squad for the position, so Los Blancos are hoping to solve the issue by targeting Dumfries.

Newcastle United interested in Isco

Newcastle United are interested in Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spaniard has become a peripheral figure at Real Madrid. His current deal expires next summer, and Los Blancos are not planning to offer the player a new contract.

Real Madrid are also ready to cash in on him in January. Arsenal and Fenerbahce are eager for his signature. The Magpies have now entered the race, and are willing to offer €20 million for the Spaniard. However, Isco doesn't want to join Newcastle United, who are in the relegation zone in the Premier League at the moment.

