Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive setback in Erling Haaland pursuit; Spanish ace willing to join Juventus, and more - 19th December 2021

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga table after 17 games, five points ahead of second-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos have won 13 games in the league so far, scoring 39 goals.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have received a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is ready to join Juventus next year. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th December 2021.

Real Madrid receive setback in Erling Haaland pursuit

Real Madrid have received a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid have received a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Los Blancos have been mentioned as a possible destination for the Norwegian by his agent Mino Raiola. The La Liga giants are eager to add a number nine to their ranks next summer, and have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most lethal strikers in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The Norwegian has been scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga, and Real Madrid are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema. The 21-year-old is Real Madrid’s preferred choice to take over the mantle from the Frenchman.

Haaland is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, but Los Blancos are hoping to win the race for his signature. However, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dealt a blow to Real Madrid’s plans of snapping up Haaland.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“We also know that under certain conditions Erling has the opportunity to leave” he added. Borussia Dortmund director Zorc on Erling Haaland’s future: “We’d like Haaland to stay. We don't have to give him up - not even for economic reasons”, he told Sky 🟡🇳🇴 #BVB “We also know that under certain conditions Erling has the opportunity to leave” he added. @ReshadRahman_ Borussia Dortmund director Zorc on Erling Haaland’s future: “We’d like Haaland to stay. We don't have to give him up - not even for economic reasons”, he told Sky 🟡🇳🇴 #BVB“We also know that under certain conditions Erling has the opportunity to leave” he added. @ReshadRahman_

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, as relayed by Marca, Zorc said that Dortmund have no intentions of offloading Haaland next year.

“Of course he will stay. Of course we would like him to stay at Dortmund in the summer. We don't have to give him up, not for financial reasons either. But we also know that under certain conditions he has the opportunity to change (clubs), and we will certainly have talks with him in the coming weeks,” said Zorc.

Marco Asensio willing to join Juventus

Asensio is considering leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus next summer.

Marco Asensio is considering leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spaniard has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti. The 25-year-old is willing to consider his future, with Los Blancos not averse to letting him leave.

Squawka Football @Squawka Three Real Madrid players have now scored 5+ goals in LaLiga this season:



◎ Karim Benzema (13)

◎ Vinícius Júnior (10)

◉ Marco Asensio (5)



There's a new trio in town. 🤝 Three Real Madrid players have now scored 5+ goals in LaLiga this season:◎ Karim Benzema (13)◎ Vinícius Júnior (10)◉ Marco Asensio (5)There's a new trio in town. 🤝 https://t.co/ub1T1q1w92

The Bianconeri are eager to take him to Turin. Asensio is also warming up to a move to Serie A. However, the Real Madrid star wants to see if Juventus manage to finish in the top four before coming to a decision.

Real Madrid interested in Jonathan David

Real Madrid are interested in Jonathan David.

Real Madrid are interested in Jonathan David, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Lille striker has earned rave reviews with a series of fabulous performances. The 21-year-old was key to the club’s Ligue 1 triumph last season.

Los Blancos are planning to bring in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next season. However, Real Madrid are putting together backup plans in the event they fail to sign the Norwegian. David has emerged as a possible option. The La Liga giants could use Eden Hazard as part of the deal to get their man.

