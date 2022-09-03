Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive setback in pursuit of Chelsea full-back; Carlo Ancelotti happy with summer business, and more - September 2, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos have a perfect record so far this season and will look for maximum points this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Chelsea full-back. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti is happy with his squad.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 2, 2022:

Real Madrid receive setback in Reece James pursuit

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Reece James, according to The Athletic via Madrid Universal. That's because Chelsea are reportedly working to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal.

The Englishman has evolved in leaps and bounds with the Blues and is one of the first names in manager Thomas Tuchel’s team. Last season, he bagged an impressive five goals and nine assists in 26 Premier League games, helping the Blues finish fourth and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

His steady rise has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are keeping an eye out for a successor for Dani Carvajal, who is on the wrong side of 30.

James has been identified as the perfect candidate to fill the shoes of the Spanish right-back. The Englishman is among the lowest earners at Stamford Bridge, so Madrid are monitoring him closely.

The London giants are aware of the interest in their prized asset and have now sprung into action to keep him at the club. The 22-year-old has three years left in his deal, but Chelsea are already preparing a new offer for the player.

Carlo Ancelotti happy with transfer business this summer

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with Real Madrid’s business in the transfer market this summer. The La Liga giants concluded their dealings early this summer, signing Antonio Rudiger on a Bosman move and splashing the cash on Aurelien Tchouameni. The club concentrated on outgoings in the rest of the window.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction at the players who opted to stay with Los Blancos beyond the summer.

“With Rudiger and Tchouameni, it was already done in terms of arrivals. Our doubts were only about exits, with Casemiro or Marco Asensio. One left, and one didn’t. But, now I’m happy because I have players who could have left but didn’t leave,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

"These players have always been good when they’ve played. I think everyone here is motivated. A major part of our success last year was the players who didn’t always start."

The Italian also opened up on Dani Ceballos’ decision to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He knows his role here very well, that he has a big role. That’s why he decided to stay. I think he feels appreciated here, as he knows we like him,” said Ancelotti.

There are quite a few players nearing the end of their contracts with Real Madrid. However, Ancelotti is not bothered by the situation, as he believes most players want to stay.

“It’s not a problem that some players only have one year left on their contract. There are some, like Modric, Kroos, Benzema or Nacho, who want to stay and will be able to stay. That’s the objective for the club and the players, so it won’t be a problem,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

"Clubs are more aware of their finances these days and more reluctant to invest so much and so far into the future, so you get more players who reach the end of their contracts.”

Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings with nine points after three games.

Alvaro Odriozola’s Real Sociedad move breaks down due to financial reasons

Alvaro Odriozola failed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Alvaro Odriozola’s proposed move to Real Sociedad broke down due to financial reasons, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish right-back is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid, who were hoping to offload him this summer. Los Blancos even held talks with Sociedad, who were eager to take their former player back.

However, the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over the financial aspects of the deal. Real Madrid’s asking price for the player, coupled with his wages, made the move financially unviable for Sociedad. As such, Odriozola is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till at least January.

