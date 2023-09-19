Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Xabi Alonso boost; Bayern Munich have Alphonso Davies worry, and more - September 19, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their UEFA Champions League opener against Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (September 20). They've won all five games this season, all in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to appoint Xabi Alonso as current manager Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are worried that left-back Alphonso Davies could be wrestled away by the Spanish giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 19, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Xabi Alonso boost

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to station Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's successor at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Defensa Central, the Bayer Leverkusen manager prefers joining Los Blancos over Liverpool. The Spaniard is among the candidates shortlisted to take over from Ancelotti at the La Liga giants.

The Italian is largely expected to leave in the summer of 2024, which his contract expires, and take charge of the Brazil national team. Real Madrid are working to ensure a smooth transition and want Alonso to take Ancelotti's place.

Liverpool also have their eyes on their former player as a heir to Jurgen Klopp, but Alonso would like to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Bayern Munich have Alphonso Davies worry

Bayern Munich are worried that Real Madrid could target Alphonso Davies in 2024, according to ESPN.

The Canadian left-back has been in glorious form for the Bavarians in the last couple of seasons and is a long-term target for the La Liga giants. Los Blancos have identified him as the ideal candidate for the left-back position.

Real Madrid are likely to push for Ferland Mendy's exit next year, with the Frenchman failing to impress. Los Blancos signed Fran Garcia this summer to take over from Mendy, and the Spaniard has hit the ground running. However, the La Liga giants desire a more established face for the role and have had their eyes on Davies.

Bayern refuse to be spectators in the situation and are unwilling to give up without a fight. The Canadian's contract expires in 2025, and the Bavarians are locked in talks to tie him to a new deal.

However, negotiations haven't progressed well, so the Bundesliga champions are now contemplating offloading him next summer unless he commits his future to them.

Jude Bellingham opens up on sizzling start to Los Blancos stint

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is delighted with Real Madrid's strong start to the new campaign. The La Liga giants have picked up five wins in as many league games, and the Englishman has played a key role.

The 20-year-old has registered five goals and one assist, scoring in his first four games. Speaking to the club's media, Bellingham thanked fans for their love and support.

"It’s a great honour for me to have started the way I have. To receive the support and love from the fans during and after the games means a lot to me, and I’m very happy to be here," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"It’s been a perfect start, five wins out of five, and it’s important that we continue like this. With the support of the fans and the quality of the players, if we continue like this, we will be on the right track."

Bellingham joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund this summer and selected his debut at the Santiago Bernabeu against Getafe as his best moment so far.

"I’ll take the first game at the Bernabeu, even though it was already in the next month. I think the best thing is playing for this club and getting used to everything.

"It has been the best thing. Playing and getting used to everyone’s style. Every day here is a joy, and I hope it continues to be like this," said Bellingham.

Liverpool were also interested in Bellingham, but the Englishman only had his eyes for the La Liga giants.