Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Xabi Alonso boost; Toni Kroos set to stay, and more - March 29, 2024

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 29 games. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Athletic Bilbao at home on Sunday, March 31, in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to appoint Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as their next manager. Elsewhere, midfielder Toni Kroos is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 29, 2024:

Real Madrid Los Blancos receive Xabi Alonso boost

Xabi Alonso has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to bring Xabi Alonso to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

According to The Times, the Bayer Leverkusen manager will not leave the BayArena at the end of the season. The Spaniard has forced clubs across the continent to take note following a spectacular season with the Bundesliga side so far.

Leverkusen atop the league after 26 games, 1- points ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich in second. Liverpool are apparently keen to appoint Alonso as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who's set to leave this summer.

However, it appears that the Spaniard will stay with the German giants for at least another season. This will be good news for Los Blancos, who are also on the list of Alonso's admirers.

The La Liga giants are not in urgent need of a managerial change, with Carlo Ancelotti signing a new contract in December. However, Real Madrid could look to replace the Italian at end of next season.

Alonso could be more accepting to a move away from the BayArena next year, when he would have gathered more experience.

Toni Kroos set to stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Toni Kroos is all set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The German midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid, and speculation is ripe regarding his future. The La Liga giants have always been keen to keep him at the club, especially, as he continues to perform at the highest level.

This season, Kroos has appeared 38 times across competitions, registering one goal and seven assists. He remains a key part of Ancelotti's plans, and Los Blancos are delighted with his efforts so far.

The 34-year-old is also happy at the club and has agreed a new one-year deal. The two parties have been in direct contact for a while, and a breakthrough in negotiations has been reached. A formal annoucement is now expected shortly.

Jude Bellingham opens up on his time at Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham has said that he's living the dream with Real Madrid. The English midfielder joined the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has been a huge hit.

Bellingham has appeared 31 times across competitions this season, registering 20 goals and nine assists. Speaking recently to Sky Sports, the 20-year-old said that he's really enjoying life in Spain.

"It’s been really, really tough, but really fun, adapting to life in Spain and kind of having more responsibility with the Madrid team and with the national team.

"I’m kind of just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the experience and yeah, hopefully, improve and thrive on the back of it," said Bellingham.

He continued:

“I try and go out on the pitch and do my job and help my team win football games. People kind of like the style which I play. I move with the ball and, and it’s really nice. I try to relate to the fans while I’m playing as well.”

Bellingham went on to pay tribute to Los Blancos fans, insisting that he's one of them.

“I want the fans to feel like I’m another fan playing and representing them because that’s what it is all about at the end of the day. And if they can see me and see someone that I can relate to and support, then it’s going to help the support of the team as well,” said Bellingham

He concluded :

“Their support means a lot to us, more than they probably believe. So when the country is positive and when the fans are positive, the team will play better.”

Real Madrid spent a reported €103 million on Bellingham, and he has already justified that price tag.