Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos remain hopeful of extending Toni Kroos stay; club receive setback in pursuit of Bayern Munich forward, and more - June 29, 2022

Real Madrid remain determined to upgrade their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a fruitful campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu and will look to continue his team's domestic and continental dominance next season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are hopeful of extending Toni Kroos' stay at the club. Elsewhere, the La Liga and European champions have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 29, 2022:

Real Madrid remain hopeful of extending Toni Kroos stay

Toni Kroos has enjoyed tremendous success at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid remain hopeful of tying Toni Kroos down to a new deal, according to Cadena SER via AS.

The German midfielder’s contract expires next summer. The La Liga champions are eager to begin negotiations for a new deal, but Kroos wants to bide his time. Los Blancos are surprised by his stance but remain hopeful of convincing him to stay.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Toni Kroos has a better long ball success rate (87%) than Frenkie de Jong (80%) across the last three La Liga campaigns Only Toni Kroos has a better long ball success rate (87%) than Frenkie de Jong (80%) across the last three La Liga campaigns 🎯 Only Toni Kroos has a better long ball success rate (87%) than Frenkie de Jong (80%) across the last three La Liga campaigns https://t.co/JJSRL4VC8V

The La Liga giants wish to extend the 32-year-old’s contract till 2024. However, Kroos is eager to ensure he can perform at the highest level before committing himself to the club.

He also acknowledges that the younger players could be pushing for a place in the starting XI next season. As such, the German midfielder wants to make a decision on his future at the end of next campaign.

Los Blancos receive setback in Serge Gnabry pursuit

Serge Gnabry has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a setback in their pursuit of Serge Gnabry. According to Kicker via AS, the German prefers to extend his stay at Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Bavarians next month. Gnabry is locked in a contract standoff with the Bundesliga giants, prompting interest from Madrid.

Los Blancos are eager to add more bite to their attack after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. Gnabry has emerged as a possible target. The German has been in outstanding form for Bayern since joining them in 2018, scoring 63 goals from 171 appearances. So Los Blancos want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it appears Gnabry prefers to stay at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern are also optimistic of tying him down to a new contract.

Tite reveals seeking Carlo Ancelotti advice regarding Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has gone from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Brazil national team manager Tite has revealed that he contacted Carlo Ancelotti for advice regarding Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid forward was in superb form last season, helping the club win multiple trophies. The 21-year-old ended the campaign with 22 goals from 52 games across competitions.

Speaking recently, Tite compared Vinicus with Neymar.

"When we were in training, I said to Vini 'You are the Neymar of 2014', because the Neymar of Barcelona and the national team at that time was a Neymar on the wing, whereas today he is in the centre," said Tite.

He added:

"They say Neymar will make more mistakes playing there. But it's his position that makes him make more mistakes, because everything he does in creative terms there will be decisive."

OptaJose @OptaJose attempted 234 dribbles in LaLiga 2021/22 (95 completed), the most by a in 2011/12, 205 dribbles attempted, 73 completed). Verticality. 235 - Vinícius Júniorattempted 234 dribbles in LaLiga 2021/22 (95 completed), the most by a @realmadriden player in a single league season since at least 2005/06 (Cristiano Ronaldoin 2011/12, 205 dribbles attempted, 73 completed). Verticality. 235 - Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 attempted 234 dribbles in LaLiga 2021/22 (95 completed), the most by a @realmadriden player in a single league season since at least 2005/06 (Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 in 2011/12, 205 dribbles attempted, 73 completed). Verticality. https://t.co/JVhoZBOZDF

Tite went on to reveal that he was in touch with Ancelotti to help Vinicius flourish with the Selecao.

"His maturity at Real Madrid took two years, but in the national team it's much faster. It's more natural, as if he's taken some of the weight off his shoulders. I asked Ancelotti for advice on what we could do, what tactical functions they did at Real Madrid to help the national team play as they do at Real Madrid," said Tite.

He continued:

"We talked about offensive situations that would give him creative freedom, one on one. It's a beautiful and transparent thing from two coaches who want to get the best out of him."

