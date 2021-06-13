Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos remain hopeful about signing French superstar, Ancelotti's plans for Hazard and Vinicius revealed and more - 13th June 2021

Real Madrid is expected to strengthen their attack this summer to ease the pressure on Karim Benzema, who single-handedly led the line for the La Liga giants last season.

The Frenchman scored 30 goals in all competitions from 46 games, and none of the other forward players could match his form.

Indeed, the second-highest goalscorers behind him were Marco Asensio and Casemiro, who scored seven goals each. Vinicius Junior managed six goals from 48 games, while Eden Hazard could only register four goals from 21 games.

Apart from reinforcing his frontline with a world-class attacker, Carlo Ancelotti also has to work on the forms of his current players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news from June 13, 2021.

Real Madrid remain hopeful about signing French superstar

Kylian Mbappe

According to AS, Real Madrid remain hopeful about signing Kylian Mbappe, despite Paris Saint Germain’s reluctance to sanction a deal.

The La Liga giants were buoyed by the Frenchman’s recent comments, where he hinted that his future could lie away from the Ligue 1 giants. Los Blancos are now waiting for Mbappe to play his part in the move.

🚨 Real Madrid hopes that Mbappè will submit his request to leave the PSG after the Euros. After that, the moment will be when Real Madrid will begin to move, and his recent statements were a great reinforcement of Real Madrid’s strategy to sign him. @diarioas #rmlive 🇫🇷 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 12, 2021

Real Madrid hopes that the 22-year-old will push for a transfer at the end of Euro 2020 and inform PSG that he doesn’t want to renew his contract. If such a situation arises, the Ligue 1 club might be willing to negotiate a move.

The young striker has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos are aware that many factors could make or break the deal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior revealed

Eden Hazard

Carlo Ancelotti has already laid out plans to get the best out of Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior next season, according to Marca. The Real Madrid manager has no doubts about the quality of the two players and will apply specific strategies to get both of them firing on all cylinders.

Ancelotti wants the Brazilian to work on his composure and decision making. He plans to help Vinicius get his confidence and peace of mind back.

The Italian has not managed Hazard before, but he is aware of the Belgian’s abilities. Ancelotti wants to work on Hazard’s attitude, commitment, and work ethic.

Real Madrid hopes that Euro 2020 can finally help Hazard regain his sharpness and get back to his best for Los Blancos.

Sevilla offer five-year deal to Real Madrid star

Sergio Ramos

Sevilla has offered Sergio Ramos a five-year deal to return to his old hunting ground, according to The Hard Tackle via esRadio.

The Spaniard’s current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this month, and the La Liga giants are ready to let him leave after negotiations between the two parties broke down.

Sevilla have offered Sergio Ramos a 5-year contract with a 7M salary and the opportunity to stay at the club even after he retires. pic.twitter.com/vn2rDKwb7Y — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 11, 2021

Ramos will become a free agent next month and has offers from several top clubs. Sevilla believes the 35-year-old could be a fantastic replacement for Jules Kounde, who may be on his way out.

