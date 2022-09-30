Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos remain hot on heels of RB Leipzig forward; club working on new contract for Brazilian defender, and more - September 30, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 2) when La Liga resumes action. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have won all nine games across competitions this season and will look to continue that form this weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain hot on the heels of an RB Leipzig forward. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the La Liga giants are working on a new contract for Eder Militao.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 30, 2022:

Real Madrid remain hot on heels of Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain hot on the heels of Christopher Nkunku, according to Fussball Transfers via HITC. The RB Leipzig forward has reportedly completed his medical with Chelsea ahead of a possible move to Stamford Bridge. However, Los Blancos have not given up hope of taking him to the Santiago Bernebeu.

Nkunku has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side recently and has registered six goals in 11 games this season. Madrid believe he can add real quality to their squad and are ready to fight for his signature right till the end. Apart from the Spanish side, Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the Frenchman.

Los Blancos working on new contract for Eder Militao

Eder Militao is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are working on a new contract for Eder Militao, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu recently. Militao helped the La Liga giants deal with the dual departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos last summer. He built a rock-solid partnership with David Alaba last season, helping the club achieve tremendous success.

Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan. Real Madrid are preparing all documents for Éder Militão new contract, to be valid until June 2028. It's verbally agreed since July, waiting for club to proceed with the official communication.Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan. Real Madrid are preparing all documents for Éder Militão new contract, to be valid until June 2028. It's verbally agreed since July, waiting for club to proceed with the official communication. ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan. https://t.co/de9MRoeWAy

The Brazilian has continued that form this season and has become a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s defence.

Los Blancos are very pleased with his efforts and are ready to hand him an improved contract. The terms of the deal have been verbally agreed between the two parties in July this year. Militao will commit himself to the club till 2028 and is likely to have a release clause of €1 billion.

Federico Valverde opens up on midfield role

Federico Valverde continues to be indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Federico Valverde has opened up on his current form and role in midfield at Real Madrid. The Uruguayan was recently adjudged the La Liga player of the month award after a series of stellar performances.

Speaking after winning the award, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Valverde said he is working hard to be at physical best.

“I think I feel good in every way: both emotionally and physically. I’m working hard so that everything goes well together with my teammates. I always work to be physically fit, although goals are very rare for me. In the goal against Mallorca, my great power and my good shot in the same play. Luckily the ball went in and the whole team celebrated,” said Valverde.

The Uruguayan went on to speak about the qualities each midfielder at the Santiago Bernebeu brings to the first team.

“Each one of the Madrid who plays in midfield has unique qualities. Toni Kroos can provide calm with the ball; Luka gives us that pass magic, I bring energy and speed, and Tchouameni is pure defence,” said Valverde.

Valverde has appeared nine times for the La Liga giants this season and has found the back of the net four times.

