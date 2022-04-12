Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos remain in race for Erling Haaland; Ronaldo Nazario tips Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or, and more - 12 April 2022

Real Madrid host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The La Liga giants have a 3-1 lead in the tie and are favourites to progress to the semifinals for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain in the race for Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Ronaldo Nazario has said that Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or award this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 12th April 2022:

Real Madrid remain in race for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are still in the race to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to Marca via Jan Aage Fjortoft. The Norwegian is expected to ignite a bidding war for his services at the end of the season. The 21-year-old is among the hottest young talents in the world right now and is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland has become a household name since arriving at Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The Norwegian first caught the eye while with RB Salzburg. Despite widespread interest in his services, BvB won the race for his signature. The demand for his services has increased since then, with the 21-year-old scoring goals for fun at Signal Iduna Park.

He has registered 80 goals from 84 games so far for Dortmund, forcing Los Blancos to take notice. The La Liga giants are among a host of clubs monitoring the player with interest. The 21-year-old is yet to choose his next destination, with Real Madrid reportedly out of the race.

However, those reports have been refuted by former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft, who has close ties with the player’s camp. Fjortoft took to Twitter to say that the Spanish giants remain in the race for Haaland.

“It is not true that Real Madrid is out of the race to get Erling Haaland,” wrote Fjortoft.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft It is NOT TRUE that Real Madrid is out of the race to get Erling Haaland It is NOT TRUE that Real Madrid is out of the race to get Erling Haaland

Los Blancos have identified Haaland as the ideal long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. The La Liga giants remain eager to team the Norwegian with Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ronaldo Nazario tips Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema has been on fire this season.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario believes Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. The Frenchman has been in inspired form this season, scoring 37 times across competitions, and is among the favourites for the coveted prize.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Ronaldo also tipped his former club to win the UEFA Champions League.

“For the European Cup, Real Madrid are the favourites. They are not having a very good time but they are in symbiosis with this competition, and then they have Ancelotti on the bench, who is one of the best in the world. Benzema? He deserves the Ballon d’Or, I’ve been saying it for years and they’ve criticised me... but he deserves it, he’s a great striker,” said Ronaldo.

Since club record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo left Los Blancos in the summer of 2018, Benzema has netted a staggering 124 times across competitions. That's five more than what Ronaldo has managed for two different clubs in the same period.

Los Blancos want €22 million for Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has blown hot and cold this season.

Real Madrid want €22 million to part ways with Brahim Diaz, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Spaniard is on a two-year loan deal with AC Milan but has struggled for consistency this season. Despite his recent form, the Rossoneri remain eager to sign him permanently, either this summer or in the next.

Diaz is unlikely to break into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, so Los Blancos are ready to bid him adieu. However, they want €22 million for his signature. The Serie A leaders are unwilling to match that valuation and are planning to sit with Los Blancos to chalk out a solution, considering Diaz's current form.

He has netted and assisted only four times apiece in 35 games across competitions this season. Diaz hasn't had a goal contribution since December, while his last goal came three months before that.

Edited by Bhargav