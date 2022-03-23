Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos renew interest in Bayern Munich defender; club locked in battle with Manchester United for Richarlison, and more - 23 March 2022

Real Madrid are the favourites to lift the La Liga title this season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is on course to secure the silverware that eluded him during his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu almost a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have renewed their interest in a Bayern Munich defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are locked in a battle with Manchester United for Richarlison.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23rd March 2022:

Real Madrid renew interest in Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Dayot Upamecano, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 Min. The French defender is tipped to leave Bayern Munich within a year of joining the club. La Liga giants Madrid are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Upamecano, 23, rose to prominence during his time with RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old earned plaudits for his assured performances at the back and generated quite a bit of interest from around Europe. Los Blancos were among the clubs in the race for his signature, but it was the Bavarians who secured his services last summer.

However, the Frenchman’s time at the Allianz Arena has not been as he would have envisioned it to be. Upamecano has been afforded regular game time but has failed to cement a place in the starting eleven. His current situation has put the 23-year-old’s future up in the air, and Real Madrid are planning to take advantage of it.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid have reignited their interest in French defender Dayot Upamecano - according to Le 10 Sport. Real Madrid have reignited their interest in French defender Dayot Upamecano - according to Le 10 Sport.

Ancelotti is expected to invest in his backline this summer after failing to replace Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

The two defenders left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, leaving a void at the back. New signing David Alaba has done admirably since arriving at the club, forging a stellar partnership with Eder Militao. However, there’s very little cover beyond the starting eleven, and this is one area Ancelotti hopes to address this year.

Los Blancos already have their eyes on Lucas Hernandez, but recent developments have seen Upamecano added to their wish list. However, Bayern Munich are unlikely to listen to offers for the Frenchman.

The Bavarians are already preparing for life without Niklas Sule, who will join Borussia Dortmund this summer. As such, Upamecano is expected to play a key role at the Allianz Arena next season. Madrid would perhaps be better advised to look at alternative targets.

Los Blancos locked in battle with Manchester United for Richarlison

Richarlison (centre) could be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

Real Madrid are battling Manchester United for the signature of Richarlison, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Brazilian has already played under Ancelotti at Everton, and the Italian is itching for a reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid have already been in touch with the player’s representative to discuss a possible move.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are set to make a summer move for Everton star Richarlison.



(Source: Goal) Manchester United are set to make a summer move for Everton star Richarlison.(Source: Goal) 🚨 Manchester United are set to make a summer move for Everton star Richarlison.(Source: Goal) https://t.co/Qcrx3DL2Zm

Richarlison has been one of the top attackers in the Premier League recently. He has been plagued by injuries and lack of form this season, but Los Blancos are confident the 24-year-old would thrive under Ancelotti.

The Italian wants to shore up his attack this season. Kylian Mbappe is all set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Ancelotti wants an additional attacker on his roster. Richarlison is his preferred choice, but Manchester United are also hot on the heels of the Brazilian.

Carlo Ancelotti monitoring Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia (right) could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are eager to sign Fran Garcia this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spanish left-back has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances for Rayo Vallecano. Madrid are looking to shore up their full-back area this summer and want the 22-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are planning to bid adieu to Marcelo this summer, when his current contract expires. Ancelotti needs a new left-back to cover for Ferland Mendy and has zeroed in on Garcia. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

