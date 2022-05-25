Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos restart talks with Aurelien Tchouameni; Atletico Madrid turn down chance to sign Gareth Bale, and more - 24 May 2022

Real Madrid have their eyes firmly on the UEFA Champions League trophy. Carlo Ancelotti's team face Liverpool on Saturday in Paris in an eagerly awaited title match.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have resumed talks with Aurelien Tchouameni over a possible move this summer. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Gareth Bale for free.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 24 May 2022:

Real Madrid restart talks with Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have resumed talks with Aurelien Tchouameni to facilitate a move this summer, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants have had their eyes on the French midfielder for some time but had refrained from making an offer. However, Los Blancos have resumed talks to secure Tchouameni’s signature following a disappointing end to the Kylian Mbappe saga. The Frenchman will continue his stay at PSG.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Real Madrid spoke with Tchouameni and everything seemed to be on track, but then they asked for him to wait, since they had no intention of buying a midfielder had Mbappe arrived. Now, the situation has CHANGED and talks are RESUMING. | Real Madrid spoke with Tchouameni and everything seemed to be on track, but then they asked for him to wait, since they had no intention of buying a midfielder had Mbappe arrived. Now, the situation has CHANGED and talks are RESUMING. @marca 🚨| Real Madrid spoke with Tchouameni and everything seemed to be on track, but then they asked for him to wait, since they had no intention of buying a midfielder had Mbappe arrived. Now, the situation has CHANGED and talks are RESUMING. @marca https://t.co/W3X77Yb1Rt

Casemiro has very little competition for the holding midfield role at the Santiago Bernabeu, so Carlo Ancelotti is eager to change that.

Tchouameni has been identified as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Monaco are likely to use Liverpool’s interest in the Frenchman to extract a premium price for their star. The player is considering his options and has not yet decided his next destination.

Atletico Madrid turn down chance to sign Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale (right) will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Atletico Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Gareth Bale on a Bosman move, according to Marca via Cadena COPE.

The Welshman is in the final two months of his contract with Real Madrid and is set to leave for free this summer. Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett recently met with Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta to talk about a possible move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, Barnett was informed that Los Rojiblancos are not interested in the Welshman. The 32-year-old has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu but has fallen out of favour under Ancelotti. There’s a chance Bale could retire if Wales fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe reveals he has no clause to leave PSG after FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe has extended his stay at the Parc des Princes till 2025.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that his new contract doesn't include any clause for him to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman raised eyebrows by turning down a move to Real Madrid last week.

Speaking to Marca, Mbappe said that Liverpool were also interested in him.

"In Spain you can have those clauses, but not in France. At the moment, to be honest, I'm only thinking about my new contract and next season. I don't want to think about other things because you have to respect everybody if you want to be a great player, and now I have to respect my club. For now, I am a PSG player," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"Yes, I'm honest. I've spoken to Liverpool because (red) is my mother's favourite colour, and my mother loves Liverpool. Why? I don't know, ask her (laughs). We met them a few years ago when I was at Monaco; it's a great club... Now we talk to them a little bit, but not much.... In the end it was between Real Madrid and PSG."

Mbappe added that his decision to stay at PSG was based on his importance to his country.

"Everyone knows that last year I wanted to go to Real Madrid. I thought it was a good decision to leave last year, but now it is different because I am a free agentl I am French and I know I am important for the country, and when you are important for the country, you have to think not only about football, but also about your life," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"After my career, I will be in France; I will live here with my family and my friends. The only thing I can do is thank all the Real Madrid fans, the whole club, because they gave me all the love they could give me, and it was incredible because I have never played there. I was only (there when I was) 14 years old, for one week, but they're an amazing club, and I wish them good luck for the Champions League final."

Edited by Bhargav