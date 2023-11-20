Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos retain Dusan Vlahovic interest; Luka Modric set to leave, and more - November 20, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday (November 26) to face Cadiz in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the standings after 13 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain interested in Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, midfield maestro Luka Modric is set to leave the La Liga giants next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 20, 2023:

Real Madrid retain Dusan Vlahovic interest

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Tutto Juve. The Serbian striker is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who remain in the market for a new No. 9. Carlo Ancelotti bid adieu to Karim Benzema this summer and opted to sign Joselu on loan to fill the role.

However, the club remain eager to rope in a more capable face for the role. While Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are dream targets for Los Blancos, they also have Vlahovic on their radar. The 23-year-old hasn't lived up to expectations at Juventus, registering 27 goals from 73 games across competitions.

However, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu could help regain his mojo. The player is under contract at Turin until 2026 and could command a hefty fee.

Luka Modric set to leave

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer

Luka Modric has decided to leave Real Madrid next summer, according to The Sun. The Croatian midfielder's contract with the club expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. His future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been thrown up in the air following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The English midfielder has been a revelation so far for the La Liga giants. The club were already eyeing succession plans for the Modric and things seem to have fallen in place. The Croatian remains a Los Blancos legend, and has already registered over 500 games for the club.

The 3 has appeared 15 times this season across competitions, nine of which have been from the bench. Modric understands that it is finally time to say goodbye to Real Madrid and will depart next summer. A move to the Middle East could be on the cards if a suitable offer is placed on the table.

Carlo Ancelotti yet to make decision on future, says Fabrizio Romano.

Carlo Ancelotti is yet to make a decision regarding his next move, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Italian manager's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed an extension yet. It was previously believed that he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer to take charge of the Brazil national team.

Recent reports have stated that Los Blancos are considering handing Ancelotti a new two-year deal. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Italian is now focused on the season and will make a decision on his future later.

"I’m not currently hearing any new information on Ancelotti’s future – no changes for the manager, no concrete developments with Real Madrid or the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti will decide his future later, and for now is just focusing on the present, and on helping Real Madrid through the second half of the season. We’ll see when things change, but for now there has been nothing substantial in either direction," wrote Romano.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ancelotti.