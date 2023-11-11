Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos retain Erling Haaland interest; club eyeing Marcos Leonardo, and more - November 11, 2023

Real Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (November 11) in their upcoming La Liga tie. Carlo Ancelotti's men are in good form, coming off a midweek 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Braga at home, confirming their place in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain interested in signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on Santos forward Marcos Leonardo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 11, 2023:

Real Madrid retain Erling Haaland interest

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Erling Haaland and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to AS.

The Norwegian hitman has been in outstanding form since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. Apart from helping the Cityzens win a historic treble, the 22-year-old has also registered incredible numbers on the pitch.

Haaland has 67 goals and set up 12 in 70 games across competitions for the Premier League champions. Los Blancos are in the market for Karim Benzema's replacement, and Haaland has always been an option.

The La Liga giants were previously interested in Kylian Mbappe for the role, but if a recent report from Cadena SER is to be believed, that route is now closed. The Norwegian would be perfect for the job, and his friendship with Jude Bellingham could tilt the tide in Real Madrid's favour.

City have neither the need nor the desire to sell, but there's reportedly a €200 million release clause in Haaland's contract, which gets activated next summer.

Los Blancos eyeing Marcos Leonardo

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Marcos Leonardo, according to O Jogo. The Brazilian forward has 21 goals and four assists in 44 games across competitions this season.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have always kept an eye out for emerging talents from South America, and the 20-year-old Santos forward fits the bill.

The report adds that there's no offer on the table yet, but the La Liga giants have been in touch with the player's entourage. His agent has been at the Santiago Bernabeu recently, but talks are at an initial state.

Real Madrid want to know the player and his contract situation before coming to a decision about their next move. The Brazilian's deal with Santos expires in December 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Arda Guler's latest injury

Carlo Ancelotti says that Arda Guler has a great future ahead of him, despite the recent setbacks. The Turkish youngster joined Real Madrid this summer from Fenerbache with a big reputation but is yet to make his first-team debut due to injuries.

The 18-year-old was sidelined at the start of the season due to meniscus damage. He then picked up a muscle injury, which further delayed his debut with Los Blancos. Guler was an unused substitute against both Rayo Vallecano and Braga but missed the last two training sessions.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti confirmed that the teenager has picked up a fresh injury.

"Unfortunately, it has happened before the Braga game. It seemed like nothing, but it’s still bothering him. It’s not a serious thing.

"The player is depressed because he wants to play. It’s a small setback. It’s not a relapse of the old injury, and we have the whole break to get him back better," said Ancelotti.

The Italian manager, though, assured that it is but a brief setback for a very talented player.

"The first injury was a meniscus tear that he had last year. He was operated on and, as often happens, it changes your position with the other leg, and it can happen that during recovery, you can have muscular problems. That’s what happened to him," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“His future is beautiful, beautiful. He is a very talented player. I can understand that the player is disappointed, but it’s just a muscular problem.

"I have personal experience that I stopped for two years when I was 21, and then I came back. Guler’s future is not in doubt. It’s just a moment, and I hope he can recover after the break.”

Guler had six goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions for Fenerbache last season.