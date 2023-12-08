Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos retain Reece James interest; Endrick tipped for success at club, and more - December 8, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to the Benito Villamarin on Saturday (December 9) to face Real Betis in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are leading the title race after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have retained an interest in Chelsea full-back Reece James. Elsewhere, a Barcelona legend has backed attacker Endrick to be a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 8, 2023:

Real Madrid retain Reece James interest

Reece James (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have retained an interest in Reece James, according to journalist Manu Amor.

The English right-back has endured a difficult season with Chelsea. However, even though he has struggled with injuries and lack of form, his stock has remained high. Madrid are known admirers of the 24-year-old and have identified him as a possible long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish right-back is on the wrong side of 30, so Los Blancos are looking to lay down succession plans before he slows down. James features prominently in their thoughts, but prising him away from the Blues could be a challenge.

The Englishman’s contract with the club runs until 2028, and he was handed the armband this summer. As such, he's likely to cost a fortune.

Luis Suarez tips Endrick for success with Los Blancos

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has backed Endrick to be a hit at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have struck a deal with Palmeiras last December for the Brazilian forward, who will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

The La Liga giants agreed a reported deal worth €35 million for the 17-year-old, who is considered the next big talent out of the South American country.

Suarez got a first-hand account of Endrick’s qualities during his time with Gremio. Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, the Uruguayan striker said that the teenager is a future star of world football.

“I would have liked Endrick to have signed for Barca, but he has to decide and enjoy football, and football will enjoy him. He is a star. He is still very young. He is taking his first steps.

"I think what he has achieved this year is incredible. Brazil, Real Madrid, and football have a star for many years to come,” said Suarez.

The Blaugrana were also interested in the Brazilian but lost out to their bitter rivals in the race for Endrick's services.

Wayne Rooney backs Jude Bellingham to win Ballon d’Or

Jude Bellingham (centre) has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reckons Jude Bellingham could win the Ballon d’Or if he continues his stunning form at Real Madrid.

The English midfielder joined the La Liga giants this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million. Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, registering 15 goals and four assists in 17 outings across competitions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rooney is hopeful that the 20-year-old could inspire the Three Lions to glory at Euro 2024.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing then why not? Again we've gone through that cycle of Messi and Ronaldo where they’ve dominated that.

"I'm sure there will be five or six players fighting to try and win the next one. I'm sure if he keeps doing what he's doing he'll be right up there,” said Rooney.

He continued:

"It's great to see a young English lad take the opportunity to go and play abroad.

"Be brave; he did really well in Germany and is now at one of the biggest club in the world and really shining. I'm really pleased for him, and, hopefully, he can take that into the Euros and help us be successful."

Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, but it's highly likely that a new face could lift the coveted award next year.