Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos return best option for Cristiano Ronaldo, says Lille defender; club offer 2-year deal to Spanish midfielder, and more - July 8, 2022

Real Madrid have already roped in Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is preparing to continue his team’s dominance in European football next season.

Meanwhile, Lille defender Jose Fonte believes a return to the Santiago Bernabeu would be the best option for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have offered a two-year deal to a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 8, 2022:

Real Madrid return best option for Cristiano Ronaldo, says Jose Fonte

Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Jose Fonte believes a return to Real Madrid would be the best option for Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.

The Portuguese has asked to leave Manchester United this summer and is already being linked with a host of clubs around Europe. The 37-year-old spent almost a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu, enjoying tremendous success.

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo not included in Manchester United's pre-season tour squad Cristiano Ronaldo not included in Manchester United's pre-season tour squad ❌ https://t.co/dAEv0bKQdx

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fonte said that Ronaldo wants to play in the UEFA Champions League and wants to win the Ballon d’Or award.

“What I do know is that the man loves the Champions League. He believes it is the best competition in the world and knows how he has to perform to win Ballons d’Or. Talking about Man United, I think they really have a good coach. I’ve played twice against Ajax, and I was really impressed with the way they played and their philosophy.

He continued:

“He needs to be winning trophies and competing for trophies for the Ballon d’Or. He is a serial winner, as everyone knows. He might be looking at the squad and thinking, ‘Am I going to be able to win some trophies this year?’ Maybe, he doesn’t believe it. I don’t know. Only he can say.”

Fonte added that rejoining Los Blancos would work wonders for Ronaldo, but he's unsure if the club wants him back.

“Would he go back to Madrid? That would be, for him, the best. If they want him back or not, that’s a different question.”

Fonte also said that Ronaldo could win trophies if he moved to Bayern Munich too.

“Bayern Munich would be interesting – because he can win trophies and be competitive in the Champions League.”

Los Blancos offer 2-year deal to Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos’s future is up in the air.

Real Madrid have offered Dani Ceballos a two-year deal, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish midfielder’s current contract with the La Liga champions is all set to expire next summer. The 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu recently.

Ceballos showed promise when called upon last season, but his struggle for first-team football is likely to continue with the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live JUST IN: Real Madrid has made an offer to extend the contract of Dani Ceballos until 2025. #rmlive JUST IN: Real Madrid has made an offer to extend the contract of Dani Ceballos until 2025. @Ekremkonur 🚨 JUST IN: Real Madrid has made an offer to extend the contract of Dani Ceballos until 2025. @Ekremkonur #rmlive 🇪🇸

Los Blancos were previously willing to cash in on Ceballos this year. However, it now appears the club have performed a U-turn and have decided to keep hold of the Spaniard. Ancelotti has always spoken highly of the 25-year-old, and it appears the Italian wants the player to extend his stay.

Newcastle United interested in Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at St. James Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Marco Asensio, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Magpies are looking to invest heavily in the squad this summer and have identified the frontline as an area that needs special attention. The Spaniard has emerged as a target, given the uncertainties surrounding his future at Real Madrid.

Asensio has entered the final year of his current deal and talks for an extension have not been fruitful so far. The 26-year-old is not short of options if he wants to leave, with the Magpies eager to take him to St. James Park. However, they'll face competition from AC Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal for his signature.

