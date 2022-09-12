Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos having second thoughts about €60 million move for Brazilian prodigy; David Alaba heaps praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - September 12, 2022

Real Madrid continued their brilliant start to the season with a blistering 4-1 comeback win in La Liga against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's men will next face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are having second thoughts about a €60 million move for a Brazilian prodigy dubbed the next Neymar. Elsewhere, David Alaba has heaped praise on a Borussia Dortmund midfielder who is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 12, 2022:

Real Madrid having second thoughts about €60 million move for Endrick

Real Madrid are sceptical about investing heavily in Endrick, according to Marca via The Real Champs.

The Brazilian, 16, has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Palmeiras youth side. The La Liga giants have a great track record of lapping up talented young players and have had their eyes on Endrick for a while.

However, he will reportedly cost around €60 million, an amount Los Blancos are reluctant to pay. The club are wary about paying over the odds for a player who is yet to make a mark at senior level.

Despite being regarded as the next big thing in Brazilian football, the Spanish giants want Endrick to prove himself before they move for him.

David Alaba heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba believes Jude Bellingham is one of the best midfielders in the game. The Englishman has reportedly been earmarked as a potential successor to Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“As for Jude Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world. And that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide and already decides games with his style of play.” David Alaba:“As for Jude Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world. And that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide and already decides games with his style of play.” #lfc [welt] David Alaba:“As for Jude Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world. And that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide and already decides games with his style of play.” #lfc [welt] https://t.co/3dFKMQjvkz

Speaking to German outlet Welt, as cited by The Real Champs, Alaba said that Bellingham is already displaying leadership qualities at a young age.

"As for Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world and that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide and already decides games with his style of play," said Alaba.

Bellingham has already scored 12 goals from 98 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Junior antics against Mallorca

Vinicius Junior has been on song for Real Madrid this season.

Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius doesn't have to mend his ways despite the controversy regarding his behaviour on Sunday. The Brazilian received criticism for playacting as well as provoking the opposition with his celebrations.

However, after the game, as cited by Marca, Ancelotti said that Vinicius' style of play induces wrath in opponents.

"He is a special player. The way he plays can sometimes make opponents angry. You have to understand that he always tries to dribble, whether his team is winning or losing. Sometimes he tries to make the opponent a bit more angry than usual, but these are things that happen in football. With experience, he will learn little by little," said Ancelotti.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings



“Vinicius does not need to change anything about his attitude. He respects the referees and rivals very much.” Carlo Ancelotti on Vinicius Junior🗣:“Vinicius does not need to change anything about his attitude. He respects the referees and rivals very much.” #RealMadrid Carlo Ancelotti on Vinicius Junior🗣: “Vinicius does not need to change anything about his attitude. He respects the referees and rivals very much.” #RealMadrid https://t.co/vYXxpe2SYG

Ancelotti also said that Vinicius respects his opponents as well as the referees.

"The referee, first of all, has to be respected, even if he fails. It's absolutely normal for opponents to get a bit more aggressive with (Vinicius). Vinicius doesn't have to change in his attitude. I think he has a lot of respect for opponents and referees," said Ancelotti.

Vinicius has five goals from seven games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

