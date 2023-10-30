Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos sent Kylian Mbappe warning; Toni Kroos eyeing Premier League move, and more - October 30, 2023

Real Madrid came out on top against bitter rivals Barcelona this weekend in the season's first El Clasico, winning 2-1. Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Rayo Vallecano at home in the league on Sunday (November 5).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been advised against a move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, veteran Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could be on his way to the Premier League in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 30, 2023:

Real Madrid sent Kylian Mbappe warning

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Journalist Aitor Bris has advised Real Madrid against a move for Kylian Mbappe. The French forward is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who have twice failed in an attempt to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain.

The player's contract expires at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are eyeing a Bosman move for him next summer. In his column for Bernabeu Digital, Bris said that Mbappe's arrival could disrupt the dressing room.

"Real Madrid is without (a No. 9) for the first time in its history, but with a thirst for titles never seen before. To talk about the team led by Carlo Ancelotti is to talk about a club that undoubtedly has a winning gene, whoever wears the jersey," wrote Bris.

He continued:

“Real Madrid is a family, and that is something undeniable, given everything that is happening at the start of the season. Putting a time bomb in the dressing room is not the most ideal, and even more so, given how good the club is.

"They should, therefore, leave Mbappé behind because this team can aspire to anything with Bellingham and company."

Mbappe has been identified as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos eyeing Premier League move

Toni Kroos could move to the Premier League in 2024.

Toni Kroos could move to the Premier League if he isn't offer a new deal at Real Madrid, according to The Sun.

The German midfielder is a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu but is no longer guaranteed regular game time at the club. Los Blancos are looking to usher in a new era of dominance by utilising the new generation of talents at their disposal.

The situation has seen Kroos drop down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The 33-year-old's contract expires in the summer, but he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

Unless talks resume before the end of the year, the German could even be available for a nominal fee in January. Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to lap him up, but Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also in the fray.

Santiago Gimenez clarifies recent rumours

Santiago Gimenez is yet to make a decision on his future.

Santiago Gimenez has rubbished claims that he's close to joining Real Madrid. The Mexican striker has been in red-hot form for Feyenoord this season, amassing 15 goals and three assists in 12 appearances across competitions. His form has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The player's FIFA intermediary Morris Pagniello recently said that the 22-year-old will join either Los Blancos or Tottenham Hotspur. However, Gimenez has now taken to social media to distance himself from the statement.

"In the last few hours, statements have come out about my future that have emerged from sources far from my environment.

"Given this situation, I would like to clarify that I do not have a representative and that the person in charge of my career is my father with the help of Mariel," wrote Gimenez.

He continued:

“It is important not to take into account claims that have not been made by them or by me. I am very grateful for the understanding and support that everyone shows me every day.

"We have always been very open with information and know that as soon as there is any news to give, we will gladly let you know."

The Mexican could be a long-term solution to the No. 9 role for the La Liga giants.