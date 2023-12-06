Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos set Kylian Mbappe deadline, club eyeing Emerson Royal, and more - December 6, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming game against Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday (December 9). Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won 12 of their 15 games in the league this season and are leading the title race right now.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set a deadline for signing Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Emerson Royal.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 6, 2023.

Real Madrid set Kylian Mbappe deadline

Kylian Mbappe remains a priority target at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have set January 15, 2024, as the deadline for Kylian Mbappe to join the club, according to AS. The French superstar remains a priority target for the La Liga giants, who are now eager to avoid any more drama in an already long-drawn saga. The club have been hot on the heels of Mbappe for ages and have failed in two previous attempts to sign the player.

The 24-year-old’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet. If he manages to stall renewal advances from the Parisians till the end of this month, the door will open for Los Blancos to agree a pre-contract with the player. Real Madrid will reportedly present their proposal to the player’s camp on January 1, 2024, for their consideration. However, Los Blancos will only afford the player 15 days to make a decision on his future.

Los Blancos eyeing Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Emerson Royal, according to Inter Live. The Brazilian right-back started the season as cover for Pedro Porro at Tottenham Hotspur, but has been thrust into action of late. Emerson has played at centre-back in the last two games as Spurs deal with injuries and Cristian Romero’s suspension.

The 24-year-old has done a good job so far and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as a result. Los Blancos have been keeping a close eye on the player for the past several weeks and are planning to go for the kill in January. The club are keen for a new right-back as cover for the aging Dani Carvajal and have identified Emerson as a candidate for the job. However, they will only offer €20m for the Brazilian, while Spurs value him at €35m.

Andrea Pirlo reveals he was close to joining Real Madrid

Andrea Pirlo was close to plying his trade at the Santiago Bernaneu

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he had agreed to join Real Madrid in 2006. The former AC Milan midfielder is among the greatest players of his generation and also had admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. After winning the FIFA World Cup 2006, the Italian international had turned heads at Los Blancos, who had even convinced him to join the club.

The Rossoneri were in danger of being demoted to Serie B during the infamous football scandal in the country during that year. Worried about the situation, Pirlo had agreed to join the La Liga giants, but a move ultimately failed to materialize. Speaking to Radio Serie A, the Italian said that a meeting with the then Milan CEO Adriano Galliani helped convince him to stay.

“The World Cup had just ended and there was all the Calciopoli mess. There was a chance that Milan could play in Serie B and Fabio Capello had moved to Real Madrid. I had spoken to him and the directors and we had an agreement,” said Pirlo.

He continued:

“When I arrived for Milan’s pre-season, they told us we would play in Serie A with a point deduction, I wasn’t sure because I had decided to go there [Real Madrid], but coming back to Milanello I met Adriano Galliani and my agent and we agreed to continue the adventure. Galliani put the contract on the table and told us to put the figures in there, after a few days, we signed it.”

Pirlo spent five more seasons with the Rossoneri before moving to Juventus. He eventually retired from football in 2017.