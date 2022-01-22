Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos set to miss out on Kylian Mbappe, says former player; PSG eyeing Spanish ace, and more - 22 January 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Elche on Sunday for the second time in under a week. The two sides had faced off in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16, which Los won edged 2-1.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could miss out on Kylian Mbappe, according to a former player. Elsewhere, PSG are eyeing a move for a Los Blancos star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd January 2022.

Geremi believes Real Madrid could miss out on Kylian Mbappe

Geremi believes Los Blancos might not find success in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Former Real Madrid star Geremi believes Los Blancos might not have success in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. The La Liga giants are plotting to sign the Frenchman on a Bosman move this summer once his contract with PSG expires.

However, speaking to The Express, Geremi said that Mbappe has no reason to leave the Parc des Princes.

"My personal view is that, for me, I don't think it will be possible. I remember Mbappe at the beginning saying 'my wish is to play with the biggest footballer in the world'. Now, when you look at the squad of Paris Saint-Germain, he has it there! I don't think he will move when he has all of the best players in the world and go to another big club," said Geremi.

"Because when you move from one club to another club, it's like starting another challenge. He's already settled; he's one of the best players in Paris Saint-Germain. So I think he has started to become one of the leaders in the dressing room, one of the best players in the dressing room," continued Geremi.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid's current preference is to secure the futures of both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. #rmalive | Real Madrid's current preference is to secure the futures of both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. @marca 🚨🌖| Real Madrid's current preference is to secure the futures of both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. @marca #rmalive

The Cameroonian, however, did admit that he would like to see the 23-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Geremi also feels that may not be possible.

"For me, I would like him to go to Real Madrid because I played for Real Madrid. But, as a player when I look at how he would think, I don't think it would be possible. I think he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain," added Geremi.

PSG eyeing Marco Asensio

PSG are interested in Marco Asensio.

PSG are interested in Marco Asensio, according to Diario Madridista. The Spaniard's current contract expires next season, and Real Madrid are ready to tie him down to a new deal.

Los Blancos are offering him €4 million per year, which is equivalent to his current salary, along with performance-based incentives. Asensio has blown hot and cold at the Santiago Bernabeu, but remains in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

However, the Parisians are attempting to prise him away with a lucrative offer. The Ligue 1 giants are ready to hand Asensio a five-year contract with a net salary of €6 million per year. PSG believe he could help deal with the potential departure of Mbappe.

Marcelo handed three-game ban

Marcelo has been handed a three-game ban for his red card against Elche.

Marcelo has been handed a three-game ban for his red card against Elche in the Copa Del Rey. The Brazilian was given a one-game ban for the red card and a two-game ban for using expletive language. Marcelo apparently told the referee:

"You are very bad."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brazilian will now miss Los Blancos' game against Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the competition. He will also be unavailable if Los Blancos progress to the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey. Marcelo has been fined €2250, out of which €1300 is for dissent.

Edited by Bhargav